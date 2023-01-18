The Price of Glee docuseries is here and, in news which shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who spent their teenage years rotting their brains by watching the New Directioners’ hijinks, it discussed some heavy allegations.

That’s because Glee wasn’t simply audacious high school students belting out tunes with their deeply odd music teacher. Behind the scenes, the show was hit by claims of on-set bullying and racism, and cast member Blake Jenner admitted to “emotionally and physically” abusing his former partner Melissa Benoist.

The most notable tragedies to plague the series, however, were the deaths of stars Cory Monteith, who passed away of mixed drug toxicity involving heroin and alcohol in 2013 and Naya Rivera, who drowned on a boating trip with her son in 2020.

Mark Salling, who played Puck on the show, died by suicide in 2018 — a year after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

It’s extremely important to note that the main cast, nor Glee creator Ryan Murphy, have any affiliation with The Price of Glee. After the trailer for the three-part docuseries was released last December, stars Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Becca Tobin and Chord Overstreet slammed it, and confirmed they wanted nothing to do with the doco.

The Price of Glee includes interviews with crew members, stand-in actors and friends and family of the cast, who reveal never-before-heard stories about what happened during the filming of Glee.

If you ask me, I’d say it’s pretty telling that the main cast didn’t want anything to do with The Price of Glee.