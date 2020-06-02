Samantha Ware, who starred in the sixth season of Glee, has accused her former co-star Lea Michele of making her first TV gig “a living hell”.

Ware responded to a tweet from Michele, who had posted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

“George Floyd did not deserve this,” Michele wrote over the weekend. “This was not an isolated incident and it must end.” She concluded her tweet with #BlackLivesMatter.

Quoting Michele’s tweet, Ware claimed Michele once told everyone on set that she would “shit in [her] wig” if given the chance.

In all caps, Ware tweeted: “Lmao, remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘shit in my wig!’ Amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Ware starred as Jane Hayward in Glee. She went on to appear in What/If, Chicago Med, and Barry.

Michele played Rachel Berry, one of the leading stars of the series.

At the time of writing, Michele has yet to publicly respond to Ware’s tweet about her. But another former Glee star Alex Newell, who played Unique Adams, retweeted Ware’s message.

It’s worth mentioning that Amber Patrice Riley (Mercedes on Glee) also tweeted this very, very interesting GIF moments ago.

As Glee fans will probably know, Michele had a bit of bad blood with another former Glee star, Naya Rivera (Santana). In Rivera’s memoir titled Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, she wrote of her experience with Michele.

“If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of season 6.”