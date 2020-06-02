In incredible scenes, K-pop fans have seemingly used their fearsome power to crash an American police app by flooding it with fancams.

Over the weekend, the Dallas Police Department tweeted a message telling users to report any “illegal activity from the [Black Lives Matter] protests” by uploading a video of such to the iWatch Dallas app. But just two hours later, Dallas police tweeted the app had crashed: “due to technical difficulties iWatch App will be down temporarily”. Now, we can’t know for certain that the K-pop stans are 100% responsible for this, but it sure does seem like it.

On Twitter, K-pop fans have encouraged the community to flood the app with fancams in a show of solidarity with protesters demanding justice after the death of Floyd, and their right to march.

K-pop fancams are pretty much short clips of a single band member. They are everywhere on Twitter. The replies on Dallas Police Department’s Twitter is currently drowning in fancams of every kind. Mostly K-pop, though.

guys download the app and fucking FLOOD that shit with fancams make it SO HARD for them to find anything besides our faves dancing https://t.co/zqjVHLWnZG — allie ???? #BLM, ACAB (@YGSHlT) May 31, 2020

Fellow kpop stans. Download this app. FLOOD IT WITH FANCAMS. I MEAN IT. FLOOD THIS SHIT WITH FAN CAMS. DONT LET THEM SEE ANYTHING BUT KPOP FANCAMS #BLACK_LIVES_MATTERS pic.twitter.com/jFcsVHVlRT — Ciara ⁷ ✨#BLACKLIVESMATTER (@minimyg_) June 1, 2020

LMFAO THE KPOP GIRLS TOOK DOWN THE IWATCH DALLAS POLICE APP WITH THEIR FANCAMS pic.twitter.com/U9qLFbJKl5 — ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@thotimus_primee) June 1, 2020

some US police department was asking ppl to snitch on protesters and the replies r being bombarded with stan accounts posting fancams and theyre great asbfnsjk pic.twitter.com/QlfcPrRrlD — toast ???? boy #BLM (@Coldoggo) June 1, 2020

In a statement on Monday, Dallas Police acknowledged a “temporary interruption in service with its iWatchDallas app,” according to Dallas News. But they did not mention the reason for it. The app itself has since returned to full function.

Some K-pop stans have now turned their attention to the Grand Rapids Police Department in Michigan, who yesterday announced it had opened a portal for people to upload “video evidence you have” from protests.

The stans responded accordingly.

you know the drill! SEND IN ALL OF YOUR FANCAMS!!! CRASH THE WEBSITE!!! MAKE THEM TAKE IT DOWN!!! PROTECT THE PROTESTERS!!! https://t.co/tNTjsvhTBy — j ¹²⁽⁷⁾ ↺ #BlackLivesMatter (@ngelwy) June 1, 2020

Mass protests against racism and police brutality have dominated the United States as thousands protest the death of George Floyd, who died after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, which Floyd’s family have said are not enough. “We expected a first-degree murder charge. We want a first-degree murder charge,” they said. The three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have all been fired, however it still remains unclear if they will be charged.

