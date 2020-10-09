CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Former Glee star Blake Jenner has admitted to “emotionally, mentally and physically” abusing Melissa Benoist in a lengthy Instagram post, in which he apologised to his former partner.

Least year, Supergirl star Benoist took to Instagram to share a fourteen-minute video, in which she spoke about her experiences of domestic violence in a relationship.

She did not name Blake Jenner, but many assumed that she was referring to him, speculation which he himself confirmed today in a lengthy statement posted on his own Instagram.

Though he likewise did not name Benoist, he made it abundantly clear that he was responding to her claims, saying:

“Over the past 11 months, I have been thinking about how to address a personal situation made public in late-2019. Throughout that time, I reflected on a period in my life that I had previously kept in the darkness out of shame and fear, but I know this is something that needs to be addressed, not just publicly, but also privately with the individual directly affected and with myself.”

“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner – emotionally, mentally and yes, physically,” he wrote.

He then went on to describe an incident, two years prior to the end of their relationship, in which an argument “escalated” and he threw his phone, striking Benoist in the face.

“I can only imagine the pain, fear and shame she must have felt in that moment,” he said, adding that it is an incident he will regret for the rest of his life.

Blake Jenner went on to say that he and his former partner attended therapy together, but that their relationship became a “toxic cycle,” with mental, emotional and physical abuse from “both ends.”

He ended the post with an apology, saying “I will never regress to making the same mistakes ever again” and wishing his former partner “good health, joy and love.”

You can see it below: