One of my favourite things about TikTok is the way that it has revived iconic pieces of popular culture that have faded into obscurity. But there are certain things that absolutely should not be revived and must remain in obscurity forever for the good of humanity. One of those things is the “Let’s Have A Kiki” rendition by Glee.
It was recently Thanksgiving over in the States and as a result, American TikTokers have been sharing the clip in which Sarah Jessica Parker performs the Scissor Sisters’ iconic queer anthem with the cast.
Sounds like a vibe, right? Wrong. So wrong.
Unfortunately, the Glee cast couldn’t quite pull off the fun campiness of the Scissor Sisters and it ended up looking and sounding quite tragic.
And look, in this house we stan SJP in all her endeavours and the blame isn’t fully on her.
Plus Chris Colfer was an absolute cutie as he always is and clearly gave it his all.
But I’m sorry, everything Lea Michele does is inherently cringe IMO and she just didn’t have the gravitas to pull it off. Nor did the others, I’m afraid.
Even the song itself was just… lacking. Flat. Mundane. Disturbing, even.
Here it is, if you can stomach it:
@glee.klaine
Kurt carrie’s fr fr #glee #letshaveakiki #turkylurkeytime #kurthummel #rachelberry #chriscolfer #sarahjessicaparker #gleetok #fyp♬ Let’s Have A Kiki / Turkey Lurkey Time (Glee Cast Version) – Glee Cast
@kjsspam16
#glee #gleek #gleeclips #gleeedits #thanksgiving #turkeylurkeytime #gleetok #disneyplus #disney #hulu #BeTheReasonVisa #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #HuluChippendalesDance #AEHolidayCard #thanksgivingday #AmazonSavingSpree #letshaveakiki♬ Made You Look – Meghan Trainor
@kgleeb
Mariah can wait. #glee #gleecast #letshaveakiki #chriscolfer #kurthummel #leamichele #rachelberry #fyp #viral♬ Let’s Have A Kiki / Turkey Lurkey Time (Glee Cast Version) – Glee Cast
With that said, some TikTokers shared the scene with the intention of pointing out the cringe of it all.
@imogen.eb
#duet with @Gleeriverafan 🦋 #glee #leamichele #leamicheleisilliterate #letshaveakiki♬ Let’s Have A Kiki / Turkey Lurkey Time (Glee Cast Version) – Glee Cast
While I have all you Gleeks, have you heard the tea?
Discovery+ and ID have announced they’re churning out a docuseries charting the fucked up behind-the-scenes happenings of Glee.
The three-part docuseries includes interviews with cast and crew members, featuring first-hand never-before-heard stories from the making of the show which aired between 2009 and 2015.
There will also be testimonials of close family and friends of the cast and production crew.
The docuseries will discuss the highs including the smash success of the series and the many, many lows.
According to Variety, the series will discuss the death of Cory Monteith (who played Finn) who passed away from an accidental heroin overdose in 2013.
It will also discuss the allegations that lead star Lea Michele (who played Rachel Berry) bullied co-stars and contributed to a toxic work environment.
Another topic to be covered that occurred after the show ended was the death of actress Naya Rivera (who played Santana Lopez), who died in 2020 on a boating trip.
There’s currently no release date for the docuseries. Stay tuned, fam!
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Glee’s Chris Colfer Gave The Most Savage Response When Asked Why He Refuses To See Funny Girl
-
A Hospital In China Has Gone All In On TikTok & Bought Three Content Houses For Some Reason
-
TikTok Vid Exposes ‘Glee’ For Using Dummies Instead Of Extras & It’s The Stuff Of Nightmares
-
The Victoria’s Secret Show Has Been Canned For 2019, Says Aussie Model Shanina Shaik