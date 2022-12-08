One of my favourite things about TikTok is the way that it has revived iconic pieces of popular culture that have faded into obscurity. But there are certain things that absolutely should not be revived and must remain in obscurity forever for the good of humanity. One of those things is the “Let’s Have A Kiki” rendition by Glee.

It was recently Thanksgiving over in the States and as a result, American TikTokers have been sharing the clip in which Sarah Jessica Parker performs the Scissor Sisters’ iconic queer anthem with the cast.

Sounds like a vibe, right? Wrong. So wrong.

Unfortunately, the Glee cast couldn’t quite pull off the fun campiness of the Scissor Sisters and it ended up looking and sounding quite tragic.

And look, in this house we stan SJP in all her endeavours and the blame isn’t fully on her.

Plus Chris Colfer was an absolute cutie as he always is and clearly gave it his all.

But I’m sorry, everything Lea Michele does is inherently cringe IMO and she just didn’t have the gravitas to pull it off. Nor did the others, I’m afraid.

Even the song itself was just… lacking. Flat. Mundane. Disturbing, even.

Here it is, if you can stomach it:

With that said, some TikTokers shared the scene with the intention of pointing out the cringe of it all.

While I have all you Gleeks, have you heard the tea?

Discovery+ and ID have announced they’re churning out a docuseries charting the fucked up behind-the-scenes happenings of Glee.