Glee star Blake Jenner has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, Us Weekly has revealed.

The 29-year-old actor was stopped by police in Burbank, California, on Thursday, July 9, at 11:30 p.m over a traffic violation.

“Mr. Jenner was pulled over after he failed to stop at a solid red light,” the Burbank Police Department told the publication in a statement.

“During the traffic stop, Mr. Jenner displayed the objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was asked to perform a series of standardised field sobriety tests, which he consented to. Mr. Jenner did not perform the tests as demonstrated and instructed.”

Officers ruled that Jenner “was under the influence of an unknown alcoholic beverage and unable to safely operate a motor vehicle.”

He was subsequently charged with driving under the influence, which is a misdemeanour, and later released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.

This isn’t Jenner’s first run-in with the law.

He previously made headlines in November 2019 after ex-wife Melissa Benoist (who plays Supergirl in the CW series) seemingly accused him of intimate partner violence (IPV).

The actress never named the perpetrator, but made references to certain injuries, such as an eye injury that occurred in 2016, that placed the events within the timeline of her marriage to Jenner.

Jenner rose to fame after winning the second season of The Glee Project in 2012. To refresh your memory, The Glee Project was a reality show that awarded winners with a role on the now-cursed series Glee.

Jenner subsequently played the character Ryder Lynn, who was introduced as a recurring character in Season 4, before being upgraded to a series regular in Season 5.

He also made a cameo in the series finale.

This follows a long line of unfortunate incidents involving the Glee cast.