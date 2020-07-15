The family of Glee star Naya Rivera has released a statement after an autopsy confirmed her cause of death.

In it, they thanked family, friends and fans for their support, and honored Rivera’s “everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit”.

“Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister,” they said.

“We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support.

“Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”

An autopsy of the body recovered from Lake Piru confirmed what everyone already feared: Rivera died of accidental drowning.

The 33-year-old’s body was found yesterday, six days after she was first reported missing. Although officials had warned poor visibility could hinder their search, the body was found floating on the surface after it filled with gas from decomposing.

The attached document was just released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office regarding Naya Rivera, whose body was found yesterday in Lake Piru. pic.twitter.com/6APEgrBPaQ — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 14, 2020

“The autopsy findings are consistent with a downing and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged,” the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

“No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at the autopsy.

“There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent’s death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing.”

Rivera had been reported missing when here four-year-old son was found drifting alone on their rented boat.

The two had been swimming without anyone else around, which led to speculation about the cause of death before the autopsy had taken place.

Police now believe she “mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself,” based off what her son told them.

The lake is now closed, however her family and co-stars have since visited to mourn the loss of their friend.