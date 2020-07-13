Thanks for signing up!

Naya Rivera, the actor best known for her role on hit musical series Glee, was confirmed dead on Monday morning, Californian time. She was 33.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Rivera’s body was discovered at Lake Piru in southern California, five days after she was declared missing.

Speaking to the media, Sheriff William Ayub said authorities do not believe foul play or self-harm were involved in her death.

The alarm was raised on Wednesday last week, when her four-year-old son was found alone on the lake in a rented boat.

“We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey,” Sheriff Ayub said.

“It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who, quote, ‘boosted him onto the deck from behind.'”

The Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy will be performed to ascertain the star’s cause of death.

“Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time,” they added.

BREAKING: "We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera", Ventura County Sheriff says. https://t.co/XeHtSnvLiX pic.twitter.com/9UgCor7Ywj — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 13, 2020

Authorities conducted a wide-reaching search operation at the lake, involving divers, foot patrols, and helicopter operations.

Speaking to the media last week, Officer Chris Dyer of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are “presuming that an accident happened, and that she drowned in the lake.”

“I can’t stress enough that it seems like a tragic accident,” Dyer said.

“You come out here for a great day, and something bad happens.”