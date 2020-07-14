Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have celebrated the life and on-screen power of star Naya Rivera, days after the actor drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident.

In a statement obtained by Variety, the trio praised Rivera’s musical and dramatic contributions to the series, saying her role as razor-sharp cheerleader Santana Lopez wasn’t planned from the outset.

“Naya wasn’t a series regular when we cast her on Glee,” the series creators said.

“She didn’t have more than a few lines in the pilot. But it didn’t take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with.”

But the group said Rivera’s most significant contribution may have been the way she approached Santana’s relationship with Brittany Pierce, portrayed by her real-life mate Heather Morris.

“It was one of the first times an openly lesbian, high school relationship was seen on network television and Naya understood what “Brittana” meant to the many young women who were seeing themselves represented on television for the first time,” they said.

The statement echoes the countless Glee fans who have praised Rivera’s on-screen performance, with many saying her positive depiction of young, gay love encouraged them to come out in real life.

Rivera was declared missing last week when her four-year-old son was found alone on rented boat in California’s Lake Piru.

On Monday morning local time, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said they had discovered a body they believe is Rivera at the lake.

Authorities speculate that Rivera may have died while saving her son from drowning.

“The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all,” the Glee creators said.

You can catch the full statement below.