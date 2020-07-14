Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have celebrated the life and on-screen power of star Naya Rivera, days after the actor drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident.
In a statement obtained by Variety, the trio praised Rivera’s musical and dramatic contributions to the series, saying her role as razor-sharp cheerleader Santana Lopez wasn’t planned from the outset.
“Naya wasn’t a series regular when we cast her on Glee,” the series creators said.
“She didn’t have more than a few lines in the pilot. But it didn’t take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with.”
But the group said Rivera’s most significant contribution may have been the way she approached Santana’s relationship with Brittany Pierce, portrayed by her real-life mate Heather Morris.
“It was one of the first times an openly lesbian, high school relationship was seen on network television and Naya understood what “Brittana” meant to the many young women who were seeing themselves represented on television for the first time,” they said.
The statement echoes the countless Glee fans who have praised Rivera’s on-screen performance, with many saying her positive depiction of young, gay love encouraged them to come out in real life.
Rivera was declared missing last week when her four-year-old son was found alone on rented boat in California’s Lake Piru.
On Monday morning local time, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said they had discovered a body they believe is Rivera at the lake.
Authorities speculate that Rivera may have died while saving her son from drowning.
“The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all,” the Glee creators said.
You can catch the full statement below.
Image: FOX / Getty Images
We are heartbroken over the loss of our friend Naya Rivera.
Naya wasn’t a series regular when we cast her on Glee. She didn’t have more than a few lines in the pilot. But it didn’t take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with. Naya could act, she could dance, and she could sing (could she ever sing!) She could nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. She could move between being scary tough and deeply vulnerable with ease. She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around.
Naya is responsible for numerous iconic Glee musical performances- The Adele Mash Up, Valerie, Songbird- but her greatest Glee legacy is probably the humor and humanity that she brought to Santana’s relationship with her best friend and eventual girlfriend/wife Brittany (played by Heather Morris). It was one of the first times an openly lesbian, high school relationship was seen on network television and Naya understood what “Brittana” meant to the many young women who were seeing themselves represented on television for the first time. Naya always made sure that Santana’s love for Brittany was expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intentions. Naya was always moved by the girls who reached out to her to tell her how much Santana and Brittany’s love affected them. Naya’s obligation to them – and to all of her fans – was obvious. She had the rare combination of humility and endless confidence in her talent.
Naya was a real pro. Always on time, always knew her lines (which wasn’t easy considering the giant mouthfuls of dialogue we often gave her), always kept everyone laughing on the set. She was warm and caring and fiercely protective of the rest of the cast. She was tough and demanding. She was fun. She was kind. She was generous. There were ups and downs during the wonderful and stressful years we spent making Glee. We disagreed, we fought, we made up, then we fought some more, than we made up again. The kinds of things that happen in a family. Naya was more than just an actor on our show- she was our friend.
Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family and her son Josey. The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.
-Ryan, Ian and Brad