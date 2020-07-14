The world is reeling from the news that Glee star Naya Rivera has died after her body was found in a Californian lake where she went missing five days ago.

Following the announcement, her celebrity friends and peers have taken to social media to express their grief over the passing of the beloved actress.

She’s been remembered by fans as a beloved television icon and a powerful role model for the LGBTQIA+ community as her Glee character, Santana, was openly gay.

https://t.co/ShXVkIJFck This relationship was pivotal in helping me come out. Santana’s coming out story was everything a coming out story should be. Naya Rivera played the part perfectly. Normally, celebrity deaths don’t have a huge impact on me, but this definitely hurts. ❤️???? — Erica Lee (@EricaLeeAuthor) July 13, 2020

naya rivera's character and storyline on glee was truly a bright light for me in my early teens while i was struggling with my sexuality. i felt safe, comfortable, and connected to santana before i even knew i was gay, myself. thank you naya, you will always be a hero to me❤️ — kye™️ (@o_kriegers) July 13, 2020

It’s really hard to fully explain how much Naya Rivera’s brilliant portrayal of Santana in Glee will have meant to so many gay kids. It was one of the first LGBT main characters in a mainstream show. I hope it’s a small comfort to her family how many she helped. #RIPNayaRivera — jwm (@jvckmvckey) July 13, 2020

I am deeply sad to hear about Naya Rivera. Her character on Glee completely smashed a fuck ton of gay and lesbian stereotypes, and her portrayal of Santana was really important to me as a young femme queer. I am sad for her son most of all. — Lita Lecherous ????Is A Virgin ???? (@MissxLita) July 14, 2020

Who else remembers sobbing their little gay heart out during this scene? Naya Rivera as Santana Lopez was so brave for so many little girls (and guys and non-binary pals). This episode meant everything to me when I first watched it. ???? pic.twitter.com/7d9587tpQX — ♀michaela, princess of power. (@michaelawaffles) July 13, 2020

rip naya rivera. naya is the first lgbtq+ character i everrr saw on tv. glee was my first big boy show when i was 12 and i used to hide the tv when she comes on cuz I didn't want my parents to see a gay character and start an awkward conversation. pic.twitter.com/qKxJ3dMyC8 — ???????????????????????????????????????????????? era. (@antonihoeera) July 13, 2020

Naya Rivera in glee was the first person who was brown, gay, and girly and made me feel like that was ok to be. It used to be that you could be one of those things but never all. Santana was though. I don’t know where I’d be without her. I’m going to miss Naya — Nikita Redkar (@nikitaredwoman) July 13, 2020

naya rivera was the first gay poc character i saw on tv when i was younger; may she rest in power and her familys healing be simple — durriya!!!! (@durriyuh) July 13, 2020

Her death falls on the anniversary of the tragic passing of her Glee co-star Cory Monteith who passed away in 2013 from an accidental drug overdose.

Following his death, Rivera’s character, along with other singers on the show, performed ‘If I Die Young’ by The Band Perry as a tribute to him.

The clip has resurfaced on social media as fans honour both fallen Glee stars.

Today marks the 7th anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death. You broke down while singing this for him, now we’re the ones breaking down singing it for you. You’ll forever live on in our hearts, Naya Rivera.❤️pic.twitter.com/toTYF9yuRN — TEAM SPEARS (@wetbritney) July 13, 2020

The fact that Naya Rivera's best performance on Glee was "If I Die Young" for Cory Monteith's death and she ended up dying young and her body was discovered on the anniversary of Cory's death is shattering my heart. pic.twitter.com/PaIXoBSzKr — Jason Daniels (@jasondanielsss) July 13, 2020

Along with this powerful scene:

Naya Rivera’s performance in this scene is unforgettable. The fact that her character, Santana, fought for Finn Hudson’s (Cory Monteith) memorial and stood up for herself. The emotions came through. The talent Naya had! #RIPNayaRivera ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VCkpJNfGAF — ????????????????????????. (@sincerelythapie) July 13, 2020

R.I.P. Naya <3