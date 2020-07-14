The world is reeling from the news that Glee star Naya Rivera has died after her body was found in a Californian lake where she went missing five days ago.

Following the announcement, her celebrity friends and peers have taken to social media to express their grief over the passing of the beloved actress.

She’s been remembered by fans as a beloved television icon and a powerful role model for the LGBTQIA+ community as her Glee character, Santana, was openly gay.

Her death falls on the anniversary of the tragic passing of her Glee co-star Cory Monteith who passed away in 2013 from an accidental drug overdose.

Following his death, Rivera’s character, along with other singers on the show, performed ‘If I Die Young’ by The Band Perry as a tribute to him.

The clip has resurfaced on social media as fans honour both fallen Glee stars.

Along with this powerful scene:

R.I.P. Naya <3

