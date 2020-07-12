Heather Morris, Glee actress and longtime friend of missing co-star Naya Rivera, has offered to expand the search on land.

Taking to Twitter, Morris responded to the local sheriff tweet about “winding down” the search.

“My name is Heather Morris, I’m Naya’s close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” she began.

“I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and thank you to the Tulare County, Los Angeles County, San Louis Obisbo, and all who are working to tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya.”

My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

Following the offer by Heather Morris, the local sheriff announced that the search had expanded to cabins surrounding the California lake where Naya Rivera disappeared.

“In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline. This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake,” the office announced Sunday afternoon.

They also warned people about trying to search for her themselves and tweeted: “For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90’s. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged. Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to have to rescue you.”

Naya Rivera disappeared while out boating on the lake with her four-year-old son Josey on Wednesday. Josey was found alone in a rental boat with no sign of his mother, who is now presumed dead.

Authorities say they’re confident that Rivera is in the water but a search team will still walk to cabins nearby and deputies will knock on doors to ask if they know anything about Rivera’s whereabouts.