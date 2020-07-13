Authorities say Glee star Naya Rivera may have died while saving her four-year-old son from drowning, citing a statement from her son himself.

A body thought to be Rivera, 33, was discovered floating in California’s Lake Piru on Monday morning local time, five days after she was first reported missing.

Speaking to reporters after the discovery, Ventura County Sheriff William Ayub said an investigation by major crime detectives “revealed there was no indication of foul play, and no indication this was a suicide.”

The alarm was first raised when her son was discovered alone on a boat which Rivera had rented several hours earlier.

It is possible that Rivera drowned while swimming near the boat with her son, Sheriff Ayub said.

“We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey,” he said.

“It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who, quote, ‘boosted him onto the deck from behind.’

“He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”

Sheriff Ayub speculated the unanchored boat may have started drifting from where the pair was swimming, “and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself.”

An adult-sized life vest was found on the boat, he said.

Search efforts were directed by eyewitness statements and an analysis of Facetime videos which Rivera shared with family members in the hours before her disappearance.

“Our hearts also go out to Naya’s many friends and fans, who have been holding out hope for the best for the past few days,” Sheriff Ayub added.

An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.