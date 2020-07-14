The family and castmates of late Glee star Naya Rivera have gathered at Like Piru, the same lake where she is believed to have drowned, to pay their respects and mourn the loss the actor.

The group were spotted holding hands by the shore on Monday morning, before news had broken that a body had been recovered.

While none of the cast members have spoken publicly about the gathering, Heather Morris and Amber Riley appear to be among the group, who could be seen holding one another, crying and staring out over the water.

Their gathering also occurred on the seventh anniversary of another Glee star’s death, Cory Monteith.

Rivera, 33, is believed to have drowned while swimming in the lake with her four-year-old son. Police speculate she may have “mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself.” In the five days since her disappearance, no body had been recovered until today.

In the wake of her tragic passing, friends, family and other costars have also flooded social media with heartfelt tributes.