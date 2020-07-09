Thanks for signing up!

Co-stars and friends of missing Glee actress and mother of one Naya Rivera was announced as a missing person on Wednesday evening (local time).

Authorities feared for Rivera’s safety after her four-year-old son was found alone and adrift on a boat on California’s Lake Piru, with no adults to be seen.

Following the announcement of her disappearance, fans and friends of the actress flocked to social media to send their well wishes and express concern for her safety.

Glee alum Harry Shum Jr was among the first to express his concerns, tweeting simply “praying” shortly after the news broke.

Praying. — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) July 9, 2020

Fellow Glee co-star Heather Morris also shared her concern on Instagram, asking everyone to pray for Naya’s safe return.

Max Adler, who played footballer David Karofsky in the show, also took to social media after the news broke. He shared the prayer emojis, presumably praying for Naya.

???????????????????????? — Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 9, 2020

Jackee Harry, who starred alongside Rivera in The Royal Family also took to social media to urge people to pray for her wellbeing.

“Please God, don’t cut this life short,” she said.

Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera. ???????? We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short. pic.twitter.com/8fRDuuh3oK — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 9, 2020

Iqbal Theba – Principal Figgins in the hit series – shared the news story, begging for “mercy… please.”

Oh God… mercy… please… Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee' missing and may have drowned after going boating on Lake Piru | https://t.co/QBOBaBJwPi https://t.co/NlBldzyQVv — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) July 9, 2020

Countless other celebrities and fans took to Twitter to share their distress, hoping that Naya is found alive and well.

Praying for Naya Rivera. I don’t know her but I hope she is safe. — Karamo (@Karamo) July 9, 2020

i hope when i wake up the news is that naya rivera has been found alive. — king crissle (@crissles) July 9, 2020

NAYA RIVERA WILL BE OK NAYA RIVERA WILL BE FOUND NAYA RIVERA WILL RETURN TO HER FOUR YEAR OLD SON DONT STOP LOOKING FOR NAYA RIVERA pic.twitter.com/oizb0pFQOE — Jose | BLM (@Jose_Tohidi) July 9, 2020

The story is still developing, but we’ll be sure to update you as soon as more information becomes available.