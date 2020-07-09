Co-stars and friends of missing Glee actress and mother of one Naya Rivera was announced as a missing person on Wednesday evening (local time).

‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Missing, Feared Dead, After 4 Y.O. Son Is Found Alone On Drifting Boat

Authorities feared for Rivera’s safety after her four-year-old son was found alone and adrift on a boat on California’s Lake Piru, with no adults to be seen.

Following the announcement of her disappearance, fans and friends of the actress flocked to social media to send their well wishes and express concern for her safety.

Glee alum Harry Shum Jr was among the first to express his concerns, tweeting simply “praying” shortly after the news broke.

Fellow Glee co-star Heather Morris also shared her concern on Instagram, asking everyone to pray for Naya’s safe return.

naya rivera twitter

Max Adler, who played footballer David Karofsky in the show, also took to social media after the news broke. He shared the prayer emojis, presumably praying for Naya.

Jackee Harry, who starred alongside Rivera in The Royal Family also took to social media to urge people to pray for her wellbeing.

“Please God, don’t cut this life short,” she said.

Iqbal Theba – Principal Figgins in the hit series – shared the news story, begging for “mercy… please.”

Countless other celebrities and fans took to Twitter to share their distress, hoping that Naya is found alive and well.

The story is still developing, but we’ll be sure to update you as soon as more information becomes available.