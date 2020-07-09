Thanks for signing up!

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after her 4-year-old son was found alone and adrift on a boat in Lake Piru, California on Wednesday.

According to KTLA5, sheriffs officials confirmed that the missing woman was 33-year-old Rivera, who is now presumed dead.

Authorities were alerted to Rivera’s disappearance after they received a call about a child who was seen alone on a boat at around 6pm on Wednesday night.

After rescuing the boy, a search and rescue dive team was deployed to search the lake for the child’s parents, however the team have, so far, been unsuccessful.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff department, authorities are searching for a potential drowning victim.

Hapening now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rivera was last active on social media yesterday, when she shared a photo of her and her son on Twitter with the caption “just the two of us.”

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

Authorities have concluded the search at sunset, but will continue to search the area tomorrow at first light.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

The story is still developing, with no further details on how the child ended up adrift on the boat, or the whereabouts of Rivera known at this time.

More to come.