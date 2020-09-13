Details of the official coroner’s report into the accidental drowning death of Naya Rivera have been revealed, shedding some light on her final moments.

The star drowned in Lake Piru, a reservoir in California’s Los Padres National Forest, on July 8, where she had rented a boat for the day, to go swimming with her son Josey.

Investigators spoke with him in order to piece together details of the incident. The report, a copy of which was obtained by US outlet E! News, states:

“… shortly after they jumped in the water, the decedent told Josey to get back on the boat. She helped him onto the boat and he then heard the decedent yell ‘help’ and she put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water.”

This account matches up with details that were given to an employee of the rental office, who discovered Josey sleeping alone in the pontoon boat on the day of Rivera’s disappearance.

At that time, the child explained that she had helped him back into the boat, after which she disappeared under the water.

Rivera was offered a life vest upon renting the vessel, and though she “politely” turned it down, the rental employee stated that he gave it to her nonetheless.

This detail was corroborated by investigators, who found a life vest on board.

The report concluded that:

“Based on the autopsy findings, known circumstances surrounding the death, and absence of anatomic or toxicological explanation for the death, as currently understood, the cause of death is drowning, and the manner of death is accident.”

The former Glee star was laid to rest in a private funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Hollywood Hills on July 24, attended by family.