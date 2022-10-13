Discovery+ and ID have announced they’re churning out a docuseries charting the fucked up behind-the-scenes happenings of Glee.

Here’s everything we know about the hotly anticipated docuseries about the most cursed series in history.

What is the Glee docuseries about?

The three-part docuseries includes interviews with cast and crew members, featuring first-hand never-before-heard stories from the making of the show which aired between 2009 and 2015.

There will also be testimonials of close family and friends of the cast and production crew.

The docuseries will discuss the highs including the smash success of the series and the many, many lows.

Which Glee controversies and scandals will be covered?

According to Variety, the series will discuss the death of Cory Monteith (who played Finn) who passed away from an accidental heroin overdose in 2013.

It will also discuss the allegations that lead star Lea Michele (who played Rachel Berry) bullied co-stars and contributed to a toxic work environment.

Another topic to be covered that occurred after the show ended was the death of actress Naya Rivera (who played Santana Lopez), who died in 2020 on a boating trip.

What is the title of the Glee docuseries?

There’s no title as of yet, but I’m thinking anything but Glee would be apt.

Where can I watch the Glee docuseries?

Discovery+ and ID are known for producing compelling true-crime docos including the recently released and much talked about docuseries The House of Hammer, which covered the controversy surrounding actor Armie Hammer.

It’ll likely air on Foxtel and BINGE.

When is the Glee docuseries being released?

There’s currently no release date for the docuseries. Stay tuned, fam!