It was only a matter of time before someone pitched a documentary about Armie Hammer and his family and that time is now, because his very own aunt is set to reveal the family’s secrets in a new limited series, House of Hammer.

Here’s everything we know about the spicy new docuseries.

What is House of Hammer about?

According to industry publication Deadline, Casey Hammer has signed an exclusive deal to develop a documentary series about her family.

Casey Hammer played an integral part in that Vanity Fair exposé about her nephew. It basically traced the actor’s rise and fall in Hollywood, as well as his family’s dark history.

The docuseries looks into the disturbing accusations surrounding the actor as well as his dark family history.

“Coupled with a trove of incredible archival footage, the docuseries weaves together a chilling story of the dysfunction and wickedness that grow behind decades of power and money,” the official description via Discovery+ reads.

“Featuring exclusive revelations from Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer, and multiple survivors of Armie’s alleged abuse, the docuseries brings to light the dark secrets — ranging from accusations of violence and abuse to political manipulation and financial fraud — hidden within one of America’s most prominent families.”

Is there a trailer?

Discovery+ just released a trailer for the docuseries (warning: it contains sexually explicit and disturbing content).

It features commentary from Armie’s ex Courtney Vucekovich and artist Julia Morrison who share texts and DMs allegedly sent from Hammer that describe sexual fantasies of extreme bondage, cannibalism and tying a woman up in a public place and “making her body free use.”

The women say Hammer is charming at first, but then starts “pushing your boundaries a little at a time” until “you’re his, completely.”

Watch it below:

When is House of Hammer being released?

House of Hammer launches on Friday September 2 overseas, and won’t come to Australian TV until Friday October 8.

Where can I watch House of Hammer in Australia?

The Armie Hammer docuseries airs on Discovery+ in the U.S. and over here in Australia, all three eps will air on Foxtel’s ID channel (where all good true crime content is, tbh) on October 8. It will also appear on Foxtel’s streaming service BINGE.

Who is Casey Hammer?

Estranged from her family, Casey now works as a kitchen designer at Home Depot in San Diego. In her self-published book, Surviving My Birthright (2015), she alleged that her father, Julian Armand Hammer, sexually abused her when she was a child.

“Now, for the first time, Casey Hammer will tell not just her story, but the definitive family history, leaving no stone unturned,” the doco synopsis reads.

“With new unfolding revelations and present-day consequences, this mini-series will provide audiences with a riveting journey into a family where reputation is everything and where things are never how they appear.”

Casey has always been vocal about her family and their alleged treatment of her in the past. In the Vanity Fair article, she claimed she received a text from a long-time family friend, who warned her about speaking so openly about the family.

“Don’t go out after dark,” the woman texted her.

“If you do, go in a group. Park under a light and near a store entrance.”

What happened to Armie Hammer?

The disgraced actor was dumped from several big Hollywood roles after being accused of sexual violence when a number of graphic DMs between himself and multiple women surfaced on social media.

This led to accusations of sexual abuse and an LAPD investigation.

It was recently reported that he’s now “broke” and selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands following a rehab stint.