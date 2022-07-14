‘He’s Totally Broke’: Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer Has Resurfaced & He’s Got A Normie Job Now

Multiple rumours have been popping up lately about what disgraced actor Armie Hammer has been getting up to these days.

It was recently rumoured that Hammer was working at a hotel resort in the Cayman Islands after a flyer began circulating on social media that depicted Hammer as a hotel concierge.

The flyer, which was shared (and later deleted) by the verified Twitter account of producer Muna Mire, included a photo of the actor.

The hotel insisted to various media outlets that Hammer did not work for them, but then photos were published of Hammer appearing to be dressed in uniform, working at the resort.

Now, an insider has told Variety that Hammer is selling timeshares at a hotel in the Caymans and reports claiming otherwise are BS.

From smooching Timothée Chalamet to selling *checks notes* timeshares? Oh how the mighty have fallen.

Apparently the actor has hit rock bottom and is desperate for work to support his family.

“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle,” the source told Variety, which is a pretty stand-up site so I’d trust their intel!

“The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

The source added that prior to working as a timeshare salesman (*shudders*), Hammer was managing an apartment complex in the Cayman Islands, which also sounds dull as dogshit.

Turns out he’s living there to remain close to his two young kids who have been residing in the Caymans with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

It comes after Hammer’s stint at a treatment facility that followed his fall from grace.

Last year, Hammer was called out by several women who shared the graphic DMs he had allegedly sent them.

The screenshots appeared to show Hammer speaking to the women in a way that was abusive, domineering and violent.

