More rumours have emerged about what disgraced actor Armie Hammer is up to these days, and in a plot twist that I absolutely did not see coming, Robert Downey Jr. is allegedly playing a prominent part in his life at the moment.

According to Vanity Fair, an anonymous source close to Hammer has claimed that Robert Downey Jr. of all people is helping Hammer through his rehabilitation and providing financial support. It’s unclear as to how close Downey Jr. and Hammer really are, however.

Allegedly, Downey Jr. paid for Armie Hammer’s stay at the Guest House, an expensive Florida rehabilitation centre.

The Guest House describes itself as a centre that “cater[s] in particular to clients who have high-stress or high-visibility lifestyles such as business executives, politicians and entertainment professionals.”

Hammer’s rehab stay finished in December last year. This is when he reportedly moved to the Cayman Islands to keep a low profile.

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life — and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen,” the source told Vanity Fair.

“But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

Uh… interesting.

It was recently rumoured that Hammer was “totally broke” and working at a hotel resort in the Cayman Islands after a flyer began circulating on social media that depicted Hammer as a hotel concierge.

The flyer, which was shared (and later deleted) by the verified Twitter account of producer Muna Mire, included a photo of the actor.

The hotel insisted to various media outlets that Hammer did not work for them, but then photos were published of Hammer appearing to be dressed in uniform, working at the resort.

An insider also told Variety that Hammer is selling timeshares at a hotel in the Caymans and reports claiming otherwise are BS.

When asked about whether or not Hammer was ever in the Caymans, his attorney had this to say:

“I can’t confirm or deny the report because Armie hasn’t addressed it. I just think it’s shitty that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a ‘normal job.’”

According to Vanity Fair’s source, Hammer has now moved from the Cayman Islands back to Malibu after receiving unwanted media attention and is staying at one of Robert Downey Jr.’s homes.

He has also allegedly been attending A.A. meetings.