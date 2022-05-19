CONTENT WARNING: This article references sexual assault and other graphic topics including cannibalism.

Armie Hammer – yeah him – and the extended Hammer family are to be the subjects of an upcoming docudrama series.

The series is tentatively titled House of Hammer and will explore the different scandals that span across five generations of the Hammer family, including the sexual assault allegations directed at Armie Hammer.

READ MORE Tom Hardy Allegedly Spat On Armie Hammer During His Mad Max Audition & God I Wish That Were Me

According to Variety, the series will use “a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members,” and will aim to “investigate a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild”.

As per Entertainment Weekly, apparently “Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg”. Oof.

True crime special on Armie Hammer and his family in the works from Discovery+ and ID: https://t.co/Q8e5qifIOY — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 18, 2022

In 2021, a woman under the alias Effie accused Hammer of “violently raping [her] for over four hours” as per Variety.

“He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually,” she said during a press conference.

The allegations first went public through the House of Effie Instagram account. Since then, according to Variety Hammer has parted ways with his agency and moved on from multiple projects including a starring role in a rom com alongside Jennifer Lopez.

According to Complex, Armie Hammer has referred to the abuse accusations as “bullshit claims”. His lawyer has also denied allegations of abuse as per the publication.

Armie Hammer is the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer. A cursory glance at ol’ Armand’s Wikipedia page already raises a few red flags, such as “illegal financial support of Nixon’s Watergate fund”, so the series should be interesting to say the least.

The series is set to premiere on Discovery+ in the states, with no word yet on where – or when – it will land in Australia.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online