A viral clip from 2021 is doing the rounds again in the midst of all the Lea Michele / Funny Girl hooplah.

In the clip, the Glee star appeared on Jamie Lee Curtis’ podcast Good Friend with Jamie Lee Curtis.

The pair previously met when they starred on the second season of Scream Queens together.

Jamie asked about Lea starring in Spring Awakening on Broadway.

“Was the show nominated [for a Tony]?” Jamie asked.

“We won eight Tony Awards,” Lea responded.

“But you didn’t, Lea,” Jamie fired back, with emphasis on the you.

It’s as if she’s implying that Lea is quick to take credit for work that isn’t entirely hers.

It’s equal parts brutal and hilarious.

The moment was shared by podcaster Danny Pellegrino and at the time of reporting, it has 1.3 million views.

JLC was savage for this.

Lea Michele is set to take over from Beanie Feldstein as the lead in the Broadway musical Funny Girl v. soon.

Feldstein recently departed the lead role as Fanny Brice in the iconic Broadway musical following heinous reviews.

Her replacement was later announced as none other than controversial actress Lea Michele.

In the same announcement where it was revealed that Feldstein was being replaced, it was also revealed that Michele’s former Glee co-star Jane Lynch (who played Coach Sue in the cursed series) was also leaving.

Following mass speculation from fans that Lynch had quit because she did not want to work with Michele again, after she infamously terrorised the Glee set, Lynch has now released a statement.

“We have been in touch about it,” Lynch told Deadline when probed about Michele and her abrupt departure.

“You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That’s the only reason [we won’t appear together.] I adore her. She’s just going to take this show and make it her own. I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee.”

Sounds like a bunch of BS to me, but sure…

Her sudden departure the literal day that Michele was cast speaks volumes!