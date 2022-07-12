Glee actress Sammie Ware has slammed Broadway for casting Lea Michele as the new lead in Funny Girl even after the abuse allegations levelled against her.

In 2020, Ware led the charge in Glee stars calling out Michele for misconduct on the set of the iconic show.

At the time, she told her followers that Michele made her life “a living hell” and accused her of racist and bully behaviour.

This, along with various other testimonies led to Michele losing endorsement deals and going rather quiet until today.

This morning it was announced that Michele would be taking over from Beanie Feldstein who had reportedly been sacked from the lead role in Broadway’s Funny Girl due to negative reviews of her performance.

Taking to Twitter, Ware slammed Broadway for casting Michele.

“Yes, I’m online today. Yes, I see y’all. Yes, I care,” the actress tweeted.

“Yes, I’m affected. Yes, I’m human. Yes, I’m Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted.

“Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I’m loud. Yes, I’d do it again.”

She concluded in a subsequent tweet, “Also. My name is not Amber Riley or Alex Newell. Their experience was not mine and mines was not theirs.”

Last week, Feldstein announced she was exiting the role following a change of direction.

“Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor,” Feldstein wrote on Instagram.

“Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated.”

Feldstein was previously set to exit Funny Girl in September but according to insiders, she was forced out earlier.

“Producers basically fired her,” a source told Page Six.

While sources said Feldstein had a year long contract and was supposed to play the role until April, the show posted in mid-June on social media, saying “14 weeks left to see Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch now through September 25th.”

Interestingly, Jane Lynch also starred alongside Lea Michele in Glee, playing Coach Sue.