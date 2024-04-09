At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen a few streaming services increase their monthly pricing in Australia, while also cracking down on password sharing. The days of using your situationship’s brother’s former roommate’s Netflix account are coming to an unfortunate end.

While some are offering cheaper subscriptions, the trade-off is that you’ll have to sit through ads – AKA the main reason we all ditched free-to-air TV because they’re annoying as hell. So, do you know how much you’re paying for your streaming subscriptions?

With the rising cost of living, you might be looking to cut down on how many streaming subscriptions you currently have. But what if you were subscribed to every streaming service?

Using the most advanced Google Sheets technology available, we’ve crunched the numbers to figure out how much you’d be paying if you signed up for every streaming service currently available in Australia.

To make things a bit easier, we’ve split everything into two categories – the main platforms (Netflix, Disney+, Stan, etc.) and then all the rest (Kayo, Crunchyroll, Hayu). Now let’s take a look at the monthly and annual pricing for all of these streaming services.

The main streaming services in Australia

How much does a Paramount+ subscription cost?

Paramount+ has a pretty solid and somewhat underrated back catalogue of films, which includes a lot of Showtime originals, classic Nickelodeon cartoons and series like Back to the Future, Beverly Hills Cop and Mission: Impossible. You can stream new TV series like Yellowjackets, The Curse and Halo.

You’re also able to watch every A-league, Socceroos, Matildas and FA Cup match live.

Monthly : $9.99 (Standard), $13.99 (Premium)

: $9.99 (Standard), $13.99 (Premium) Annually : $89.99 (Standard), $124.99 (Premium)

: $89.99 (Standard), $124.99 (Premium) Is there a free trial: Seven-day trial

You can sign up for a free trial of Paramount+ here.

How much does a Netflix subscription cost?

Ah, Netflix, the service everyone signed up for years ago before every other studio launched their own streaming platform.

Ol’ Netflix is still producing some solid original content, like the recently released Three-Body Problem, while the second season of Heartbreak High is set to air on April 11. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is somewhere on the horizon as well.

Monthly : $6.99 (Standard with Ads), $16.99 (Standard), $22.99 (Premium)

: $6.99 (Standard with Ads), $16.99 (Standard), $22.99 (Premium) Annually : $83.88 (Standard with Ads), $203.88 (Standard), $275.88 (Premium)

: $83.88 (Standard with Ads), $203.88 (Standard), $275.88 (Premium) Is there a free trial: Nope

You can subscribe to Netflix here.

How much does a Disney+ subscription cost?

The one with all the Marvel and Star Wars movies, along with all those animated movies you watched on repeat as a kid.

Monthly : $13.99 (Standard), $17.99 (Premium)

: $13.99 (Standard), $17.99 (Premium) Annually : $139.99 (Standard), $179.99 (Premium)

: $139.99 (Standard), $179.99 (Premium) Is there a free trial: Nope

You can sign up to Disney+ here.

How much does a Stan subscription cost?

This streaming service is home to franchises like The Walking Dead and RuPaul’s Drag Race, along with Stan Originals like Population 11, Poker Face (the good one) and Bump.

Monthly : $12 (Basic), $16 (Standard), $21 (Premium)

: $12 (Basic), $16 (Standard), $21 (Premium) Annually : $144 (Basic), $192 (Standard), $252 (Premium)

: $144 (Basic), $192 (Standard), $252 (Premium) Is there a free trial: 30-day free trial

You can subscribe to a free trial of Stan here.

How much does a Binge subscription cost?

If you’re after HBO shows, then you’ll want to stick with Binge. Its catalogue includes classics like Sex and the City and Game of Thrones, along with new series such as And Just Like That and Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon… wait a minute.

Monthly : $10 (Basic), $18 (Standard), $22 (Premium)

: $10 (Basic), $18 (Standard), $22 (Premium) Annually : $120 (Basic), $216 (Standard), $264 (Premium)

: $120 (Basic), $216 (Standard), $264 (Premium) Is there a free trial: Seven-day trial

You can subscribe to a free trial of Binge here.

How much does an Apple TV+ subscription cost?

Home to original TV series like Severence, Ted Lasso and Slow Horses, along with movies like Killers of the Flower Moon, Argylle and CODA.

Monthly : $12.99

: $12.99 Annually : $155.88

: $155.88 Is there a free trial: A seven-day trial or three months for free if you buy an eligible Apple device

You can sign up for a free trial of Apple TV+ here.

How much does an Amazon Prime Video subscription cost?

Prime Video has a pretty robust catalogue of movies and TV shows, along with original films like Saltburn and Road House, along with series such as Invincible, The Boys and the upcoming Fallout.

Through this service, you’re able to sign up for Prime Video Channels, which allows you to access other streaming channels like Paramount+, Hayu and Shudder.

If you sign up for Prime Video you’ll also receive a general Amazon Prime subscription, which is handy if you do a lot of shopping there.

Monthly : $9.99

: $9.99 Annually : $79

: $79 Is there a free trial: 30 days

You can subscribe to a free trial for Amazon Prime Video here.

Other streaming services in Australia

How much does an Acorn TV subscription cost?

Image: Acorn TV

Damn, they have streaming services for squirrels now? That’s crazy, bro. Acorn TV is the home of murder mysteries and drama series, which means it’s perfect for your Agatha Christie-loving nana.

Monthly : $6.99

: $6.99 Annually : $83.88

: $83.88 Is there a free trial: Seven-day trial

You can sign up for a free trial of Acorn TV here.

How much does a Brollie subscription cost?

Brollie is a fairly new face on the Australian streaming scene and boasts a pretty solid catalogue of cult cinema. It includes Australian classics like Two Hands, Death in Brunswick and Lake Mungo, along with international titles like Audition, Showgirls and Terrifier 2. Streaming on Brollie is free but it includes ads.

Monthly : Free

: Free Annually : Free

: Free Is there a free trial: Technically, yes

You can subscribe to Brollie here.

How much does a Britbox subscription cost?

Image: BBC

This platform is owned by BBC and ITV, so it collects some of the best British shows to hit the telly, like Broadchurch, Hope Street, Agatha Christie’s Poirot and Absolutely Fabulous.

Monthly : $9.99

: $9.99 Annually : $99.99

: $99.99 Is there a free trial: Seven-day trial

You can sign up for a free trial of Britbox here.

How much does a Crunchyroll subscription cost?

Image: Crunchyroll

Your one-stop-shop for everything anime. Crunchyroll’s catalogue includes hot new series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Solo Levelling and Chainsaw Man, along with all-time classics like Dragon Ball Z, One Piece and Sailor Moon Crystal. You can watch most content on Crunchyroll for free, but you’ll have to sit through ads.

Monthly : $10.99 (Fan), $13.99 (Mega Fan)

: $10.99 (Fan), $13.99 (Mega Fan) Annually : $131.88 (Fan), $139.99 (Mega Fan)

: $131.88 (Fan), $139.99 (Mega Fan) Is there a free trial: 14-day trial

You can subscribe to Crunchyroll here.

How much does a DocPlay subscription cost?

Image: Madman Entertainment

DocPlay is a streaming service dedicated to documentaries. This curated catalogue includes a range of old and new titles, like 20 Feet from Stardom, Hotel Coolgardie and The Fire Within.

Monthly : $8.99

: $8.99 Annually : $89.99

: $89.99 Is there a free trial: 14-day trial

You can sign up for a free trial of DocPlay here.

How much does a Flash subscription cost?

Image: Flash

Flash is a streaming service that compiles the world’s best news channels into one, easy-to-manage place. With a subscription, you’re able to access international news networks such as CNN, Al Jazeera and BBC News, to name a few.

Monthly : $8

: $8 Annually : $96

: $96 Is there a free trial: 14-day trial

You can subscribe to a free trial of Flash here.

How much does a Hayu subscription cost?

Image: Hayu

For the reality TV fiend, there’s Hayu. This streaming service is dedicated to reality TV shows, which include popular series like Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck and The Real Housewives Extended Universe.

Monthly : $6.99

: $6.99 Annually : $33.99 (6 months), $61.99 (12 months)

: $33.99 (6 months), $61.99 (12 months) Is there a free trial: Seven-day trial

You can sign up for a free trial of Hayu here.

How much does a Kayo subscription cost?

Image: Kayo

Sports!

Monthly : $25 (One), $35 (Basic)

: $25 (One), $35 (Basic) Annually : $300 (One), $420 (Basic)

: $300 (One), $420 (Basic) Is there a free trial: Seven-day trial

You can subscribe to a free trial of Kayo here.

How much does a Shudder subscription cost?

Image: Shudder

A streaming service dedicated to horror movies. Including new titles like Skinamarink, cult classics like Possession and the excellent documentary series In Search of Darkness.

Monthly : $6.99

: $6.99 Annually : $69.99

: $69.99 Is there a free trial: Seven-day trial

You can sign up for a free trial of Shudder here.

How much does a Stan Sport subscription cost?

Image: Stan Sports

This is an add-on that’s only available with a pre-existing Stan subscription. Unfortunately, Stan’s free trial doesn’t carry to this service either, so you’ll be charged $15 when you add this package.

Once you sign up, you can watch Premiership Rugby, the UEFA Champions League, the US Open and more.

Monthly : $15

: $15 Annually : $180

: $180 Is there a free trial: No

You can add on a Stan Sport subscription here.

How much does a YouTube Premium subscription cost?

Image: Youtube Premium

Yes, YouTube is free, but a Premium subscription will let you watch content and stream music ad-free. You can also download videos to watch them offline.

Monthly : $16.99

: $16.99 Annually : $203

: $203 Is there a free trial: One-month free trial

You can subscribe to a free trial of YouTube Premium here.

How much does it cost to have every streaming service?

That’s a lot of streaming options

Here’s how much it would cost if you sign up for the main streaming services:

Monthly, cheapest plans: $75.95

$75.95 Monthly, most expensive plans: $120.95

$120.95 Annually, cheapest plans: $812.74

$812.74 Annually, most expensive plans: $1,331.74

And here’s what it would cost if you signed up for every streaming service in Australia:

Monthly, cheapest plans: $191.88

$191.88 Monthly, most expensive plans: $249.88

$249.88 Annually, cheapest plans: $2,130.34

$2,130.34 Annually, most expensive plans: $2,851.01

