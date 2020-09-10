Looks like those reanimated corpses are finally being laid to rest as The Walking Dead is coming to an end after 11 killer seasons, Deadline reveals.

The zombie apocalypse series based on Robert Kirkman’s comics is ending in 2022, but it’s going out with a bang via a supersized 11th season.

Don’t start digging its grave just yet, though, ‘cos the franchise is far from dead. A brand new spinoff has already been given the go-ahead, starring fan faves Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride in their roles as Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier.

Good ol’ Daryl and Carol. (Credit: The Walking Dead)

Created by The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang and Deadverse chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, the currently untitled series is set to debut in 2023.

In addition to the upcoming Daryl and Carol series current spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead, starting its sixth season on October 11, and the October 4th premiering YA two-season long The Walking Dead: World Beyond, AMC and Gimple are developing a Tales of The Walking Dead anthology series which will likely focus on individual characters from the clearly expanding Deadverse, both new and old.

Ya see? There’s plenty more grisly fun to be had.

