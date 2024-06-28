7 Of The Best New TV Shows To Stream In July If The Winter Weather Has Got You Staying In

We’re well and truly in the middle of winter. In other words, hibernation mode is truly well underway. And now that me and my couch, ugg boots and perfect blanket set-up are well acquainted, the only thing left is to find a bunch of new television shows to stream while I get snuggly and enjoy spending time indoors.

So, in an effort to save some cashola, enjoy a few nights in and enjoy the cosiness this winter season has to offer, here are a bunch of new shows hitting Australian streaming platforms this July.

The Best New Shows Coming To Streaming Platforms In July 2024

1. The Man with 1000 Kids

For those who are unable to have kids, sperm donors and fertility centres can be an absolute blessing. But for a group of women and couples around the world, their blessing turned into a curse when they discovered that their sperm donor — a Dutch musician named Jonathan Meijer — had bypassed the donor centre’s rules and regulations to donate so much spunk that he’d fathered more than the 25 children that the law allowed for.

But that’s not all. When Meijer was banned from donating any more baby gravy in his home country, he started travelling the world and dropping off loads to donation centres as he went. Sometimes he used an alias so that his donation was accepted.

As a result, Meijer has become a prolific donor and is believed to have conceived more than 600 children worldwide. Imagine how tricky dating would be if you found out he was your papa.

The Man with 1000 Kids is a documentary series that shares the story of the women who feel swindled by Meijer.

The Man with 1000 Kids is available on Netflix from July 3, 2024.

2. Avocado Toast

If there’s one thing I’ve learnt as a ricochet towards my thirties, it’s that I’m 100 per cent positive I’m not going to have anything figured out that I thought I would. This is especially prevalent in the comedy-drama Avocado Toast which follows two 30-something pals who are going through a whole heap of changes.

Molly (Heidi Lynch) gets a cheeky awakening when she falls in love with a woman for the first time after a lifetime of dating men. But if that wasn’t confronting enough, when Molly bravely comes out to her parents, she discovers that they’ve had an open relationship for 40-odd years.

Meanwhile, Elle (Perrie Voss) discovers that her parents are going through a divorce because her mum — who is also her boss — had an affair with a much, much younger man.

With everything turning to shit around them, Molly and Elle decide to turn to their parents for sex advice. Juicy, no?

It’s Friday afternoon and I never expected to relate so much to a television show.

Avocado Toast is live now on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION.

3. Fake

OoOOooo boy, I’m excited for this one!

Starring Gold-Logie nominated actor Asher Keddie, Fake follows a food writer named Birdie Bell (Keddie) who matches with a hot, successful grazier named Joe Burt (David Wenham). On the app, they hit it off right away and a few dates in, Birdie feels like she’s finally found a winner.

But as things intensify quickly between the couple, Birdie discovers that not everything adds up about Joe. When Birdie texts a mutual friend to see what they have to say about her new beau, they respond with one word: “Run”.

Inspired by a true story, Fake seems like the kind of show you’d enjoy if you loooooved Dr. Death (2021) or Dirty John (2018) like I did.

You can watch Fake on Paramount+ from July 4, 2024.

4. The Twelve, Season Two

Acclaimed drama The Twelve is back for another titillating season this July, so take this as your reminder to catch up on Season One if you haven’t seen it yet.

In Season One, the gripping courtroom drama followed 12 Aussies selected for jury duty in the murder trial of a woman who is accused of killing a 14-year-old child. In Season Two, there’s a whole new case and a brand new group of jurors.

This time around, a small-town woman and her boyfriend are accused of the murder of the town’s matriarch. Who will be found guilty? You’ll have to wait and see.

You can stream The Twelve, Season Two, on BINGE from July 11, 2024.

5. I Was Actually There

Remember that absolutely cracking series You Can’t Ask That? Well, the team is back with a new six-part documentary series called I Was Actually There.

I Was Actually There takes a look at big moments throughout history through the lens of people who were ~actually~ there. The series includes events like the Boxing Day Tsunami in 2004, the Woomera detention centre breakout in 2002 and the Port Arthur massacre in 1996.

You can stream I Was Actually There on ABC iView from July 9, 2024.

6. A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder

Based on the debut YA novel by Holly Jackson, A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder follows a 17-year-old girl named Pip (Emma Myers) who becomes hellbent on solving the five-year-old murder of high schooler Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies) for her final school project.

Along the way, she begins to theorise that the man put away for the crime is innocent. But the deeper Pip gets into the investigation, the more danger she finds herself in.

You can watch A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder on Stan from July 1, 2024.

7. Those About To Die

Those About to Die is a drama which explores the dirty, grimy tales of ancient Rome. You know, all the grizzly shit that went down when the main form of entertainment was located in a bloody colosseum filled with blood, guts and sport.

While this isn’t my usual jam, the series has some pretty great talent including Anthony Hopkins and Iwan Rheon (Any Misfits fans in the house? No?).

You can watch Those About To Die on Prime Video from July 18, 2024.

