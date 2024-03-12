Foxtel Has Launched Its Own Streaming Device Called Hubbl And Here’s What You Need To Know

hubbl streaming device

By

Chris Neill

Published

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Do you constantly find yourself overwhelmed by choice because, despite your best intentions, you’re somehow subscribed to half a dozen streaming services? Well, good news, as there’s a new streaming device that wants to be an all-in-one solution.

It’s called Hubbl, and its goal is to make your streaming experience a more streamlined one – which is especially helpful if you’re someone who has too many subs. Depending on which subs you do have, you can also score a monthly discount on your streaming bill as well.

Here’s what’s going on with Hubbl and Hubbl Glass.

READ MORE
Here’s 7 Movies Similar To Saltburn If You’re Dying To Fill The Gaping Hole In Your…Heart

What is Hubbl?

hubbl streaming device
Image: Hubbl

Produced by the Foxtel Group, Hubbl is a streaming device in the same vein as the Fire TV Stick or Apple TV. Just plug it into your TV, log into whatever streaming subscriptions you have and off ya go.

One way it does this is by letting you search for movies and TV shows across streaming services. So you can see what’s available across almost everything, instead of having to pop in and out of each app. You can also create personalised watchlists for each user in your household.

Here’s all the streaming services and free-to-air VODs that are available through Hubbl:

  • 7+
  • 9Now
  • 10 Play
  • ABC iVew
  • ABC Kids
  • Apple TV+
  • Binge
  • Disney+
  • Flash
  • Kayo
  • Lifestyle
  • Netflix
  • Prime Video
  • SBS OnDemand
  • YouTube

Stan and Paramount+ aren’t on there yet but are apparently coming soon, according to the Hubbl website. You’re able to plug your aerial into the Hubbl box to watch free-to-air TV as well.

One of Hubbl’s unique perks is that, if you bill certain streaming services through the device, you can score a discount on your monthly bill. This discount is determined by how many subs you stack and is currently available for the apps Kayo, Binge, Lifestyle, Flash and Netflix.

Here’s how much you can save each month:

  • Stack three apps: save $5 per month
  • Stack four apps: save $10 per month
  • Stack five apps: save $15 per month

You can find more info about Hubbl here.

READ MORE
A Bunch Of Movie Outfits That I Reckon I Could 100% Pull Off If I Really Really Tried

What is Hubbl Glass?

hubbl glass tv
Image: Hubbl

The short answer? It’s a smart TV with Hubbl built into it.

As far as performance goes, it has a 4K UHD Quantum Dot LED display and supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It also comes with six built-in speakers, which support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital. The Glass has HDMI 2.1 ports but only supports a refresh rate of 60Hz, which is less than ideal if you do a lot of gaming.

There are two sizes – a 55-inch display that costs $1,595, and a 65-inch display that’ll set you back $1,995.

If I’m being honest, I’m not fully sold on the Glass. I reckon you’re better off grabbing the Hubbl box by itself and pairing it with another QLED smart TV. Get something from TCL or Hisense, or maybe a Samsung if you can get it on sale.

But if you’re someone who wants all their tech rolled into one thing and you only use your TV for streaming, then the Glass could be a solution.

You can find more info about Hubbl Glass here.

Image: Hubbl/Sony Pictures

The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans

It’s the most popular NBN speed in Australia for a reason. Here are the cheapest plans available.

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Tags:

, ,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Trending Now

An Events Organiser Has Weighed In On Pitch Fest, Speculating As To Why It Hasn’t Been Canned

An Events Organiser Has Weighed In On Pitch Fest, Speculating As To Why It Hasn’t Been Canned

Music

Organic article

Oscars 2024: A Mistake Of Moonlight Proportions Just Happened And It Was Awkward As Hell

Oscars 2024: A Mistake Of Moonlight Proportions Just Happened And It Was Awkward As Hell

Entertainment

Organic article

One Person Confirmed Dead After Attending Victoria's Pitch Music And Arts Festival

One Person Confirmed Dead After Attending Victoria’s Pitch Music And Arts Festival

News

Organic article

MAFS' Eden Might've Accidentally Shared Her Current Relationship Status With Jayden: 'Oh God'

MAFS’ Eden Might’ve Accidentally Shared Her Current Relationship Status With Jayden: ‘Oh God’

News

Organic article