Foxtel Has Launched Its Own Streaming Device Called Hubbl And Here’s What You Need To Know

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Do you constantly find yourself overwhelmed by choice because, despite your best intentions, you’re somehow subscribed to half a dozen streaming services? Well, good news, as there’s a new streaming device that wants to be an all-in-one solution.

It’s called Hubbl, and its goal is to make your streaming experience a more streamlined one – which is especially helpful if you’re someone who has too many subs. Depending on which subs you do have, you can also score a monthly discount on your streaming bill as well.

Here’s what’s going on with Hubbl and Hubbl Glass.

What is Hubbl?

Image: Hubbl

Produced by the Foxtel Group, Hubbl is a streaming device in the same vein as the Fire TV Stick or Apple TV. Just plug it into your TV, log into whatever streaming subscriptions you have and off ya go.

One way it does this is by letting you search for movies and TV shows across streaming services. So you can see what’s available across almost everything, instead of having to pop in and out of each app. You can also create personalised watchlists for each user in your household.

Here’s all the streaming services and free-to-air VODs that are available through Hubbl:

7+

9Now

10 Play

ABC iVew

ABC Kids

Apple TV+

Binge

Disney+

Flash

Kayo

Lifestyle

Netflix

Prime Video

SBS OnDemand

YouTube

Stan and Paramount+ aren’t on there yet but are apparently coming soon, according to the Hubbl website. You’re able to plug your aerial into the Hubbl box to watch free-to-air TV as well.

One of Hubbl’s unique perks is that, if you bill certain streaming services through the device, you can score a discount on your monthly bill. This discount is determined by how many subs you stack and is currently available for the apps Kayo, Binge, Lifestyle, Flash and Netflix.

Here’s how much you can save each month:

Stack three apps : save $5 per month

: save $5 per month Stack four apps : save $10 per month

: save $10 per month Stack five apps: save $15 per month

You can find more info about Hubbl here.

READ MORE A Bunch Of Movie Outfits That I Reckon I Could 100% Pull Off If I Really Really Tried

What is Hubbl Glass?

Image: Hubbl

The short answer? It’s a smart TV with Hubbl built into it.

As far as performance goes, it has a 4K UHD Quantum Dot LED display and supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It also comes with six built-in speakers, which support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital. The Glass has HDMI 2.1 ports but only supports a refresh rate of 60Hz, which is less than ideal if you do a lot of gaming.

There are two sizes – a 55-inch display that costs $1,595, and a 65-inch display that’ll set you back $1,995.

If I’m being honest, I’m not fully sold on the Glass. I reckon you’re better off grabbing the Hubbl box by itself and pairing it with another QLED smart TV. Get something from TCL or Hisense, or maybe a Samsung if you can get it on sale.

But if you’re someone who wants all their tech rolled into one thing and you only use your TV for streaming, then the Glass could be a solution.

You can find more info about Hubbl Glass here.

Image: Hubbl/Sony Pictures