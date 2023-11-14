Some Legends Created A New Streaming Service Just For Watching Independent Aussie Films

Leading legends of independent filmmaking in Australia and New Zealand Umbrella Entertainment have continued to make headways for indie films Down Under by launching a FREE streaming platform called Brollie.

Available for users on November 23, Brollie specialises in Australian film and TV content, finally letting long term fans and new ones have access to Umbrella Entertainment — who manage and distribute a tonne of Australian indie/arthouse films — unique collection of content.

As well as having over 300 films, Brollie will also be entirely free to use, with ads to keep it afloat — a welcome change from other streaming services which have been hiking their prices.

Brollie’s launch will finally allow many Aussie indie films to become accessible to mainstream audiences, and will also include some of the gems of Australian cinema such as 2014’s Babadook, and Heath Ledger and Rose Byrne‘s 1999 comedy crime hit Two Hands.

It will also feature other more classic films with massive Australian names like Erskineville Kings (1999) which features Hugh Jackman‘s first big screen appearance, and Cut (2000) starring Kylie Minogue.

As well as access to a massive list of exclusively Aussie gems, subscribers can explore handpicked choices from Brollie’s film experts. Subbies can also view special features that are typically only available via DVD purchases.

Ari Harrison from Umbrella Entertainment explained that the goal of the platform is about “helping Aussies to access this world-class storytelling easily and, most importantly, for free so everyone can enjoy our epic screen legacy.”

As well as launching the service, Umbrella Entertainment have paired up with the hilarious comedian and host of Finding Drago, Finding Desperado, and Finding Yeezus, Alexei Toliopoulos, to create a new podcast about unpacking these Aussie films. The podcast is called Sunburnt Screens: The Australian Cinema Odyssey and it debuts on November 23.

Brollie can be accessed through Apple TV, Google TV and Android TV, and online at www.brollie.com.au.

