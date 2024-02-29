It’s almost March — can you bloody believe it? The speed at which this year is whirring past has really set me off on an existential crisis. Although it’s sparked a mild panic there is one upside — a new month means a whole new raft of quality TV shows hitting streaming services that I can use to distract myself from the inevitable passing of time.

So, without further ado, here are nine upcoming shows that I am most excited to watch this month.

Apples Never Fall

The tennis-playing Delaney family are the pillars of their community. For years, former tennis coaches Joy (Annette Bening) and Stan (Sam Neill) have run a successful tennis school, looked up to by the community for being loving parents to their kids Troy (Jake Lacy), Amy (Alison Brie), Brooke (Essie Randles) and Logan (Connor Merrigan Turner). But when Joy suddenly goes missing, their now-adult children are forced to examine their childhood and their parents’ relationship with newly critical eyes.

This mystery series is based on the book by Leanne Moriarty whose other novels Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers were also made into hit TV shows. If those two series were anything to go on, this is going to be one hell of a ride.

Where to watch: Binge

Premiere date: March 14

Beauty Queen & Single

What do you get when you tell a bunch of hyper-glamorous beauty queens to scrape off their make-up and go on dates bare-faced? A very entertaining television series, that’s what.

That’s the premise for Beauty Queen & Single. The series brings together reality television stars and former pageant queens from Northern Ireland and sends them on dates with single men without even a lick of mascara, in the hopes that they’ll find a connection that is not just skin deep.

Luckily for the gals, they’re stunning with and without makeup. However, I think I speak for a lot of gals who would find this experience incredibly nerve-racking.

Where to watch: PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION

Premiere date: March 6

The Gentlemen

Director Guy Ritchie is at it again. Following his 2019 hit film The Gentlemen starring Charlie Hunnam, Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell, he’s come up with a spin-off series with the same name.

The series follows an aristocratic bloke named Eddie Halstead (Theo James) who inherits his father’s massive mansion and estate. But when he gets there, he realises that the mansion is home to Mickey Pearson’s cannabis empire. The series also stars millennial queen Kaya Scodelario who will forever and always be ~that girl~ in my eyes.

While most of the characters are new, I’m super excited about The Gentlemen universe expanding into this series.

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: March 7

Celebrity Ex On The Beach

I couldn’t find a trailer for this one so you’ll have to make do with this promo image. (Image: Paramount+)

With this one, the name pretty much says it all. A bunch of reality stars are sent to a tropical island to try and make romantic connections with other hot reality stars. BUT THEN suddenly, their exes appear on the very same island!

Imagine that, you’re grafting with some bird and all of a sudden you have to do it in front of your ex? What a nightmare!!! What wonderful television!!!



This is the third season of Celebrity Ex On The Beach and while it usually features British stars, this time we have our very own Married At First Sight alum Jessika Power in the mix. Go Jess!!!!

Where to watch: Paramount +

Premiere date: March 20

Population 11

Did you watch Last Stop Larrimah and think, “Wow, we really need a comedic, fictional version of this”? No? Well, it seems like Population 11 is kind of that.

It follows a man named Andy (Ben Feldman) who rocks up to a teeny-tiny outback Australian town in search for his father who has mysteriously gone missing. When he’s there, it becomes clear that Andy is certainly not wanted by the 11 locals who live in the town.

From the trailer alone it’s clear that there are certainly similarities to Larrimah — from the minimal population to the croc shown in someone’s backyard.

Colour me intrigued.

Where to watch: Stan

Premiere date: March 14

Erika Jayne: Bet It All On The Blonde

I’ll be honest, a stage show in Las Vegas is the last thing I expected from The Real Housewives Of Beverley Hills star Erika Jayne. In fact, I didn’t realise that Erika was a performer at all — well, the type that performed songs and choreography instead of arguments on television. But it turns out that Erika has been pursuing a music career since 2007, so her latest show Bet It All On Blonde is quite an exciting step for the housewife.

Anyway, in this two-hour documentary special, we join Erika on her journey to prepare for her Las Vegas residency in the wake of her highly publicised break-up and legal battles with her ex Tom Girardi.

Where To Watch: Hayu

Premiere date: March 7

Palm Royale

Set in 1969, Palm Royale is a comedy which follows an ambitious woman named Maxine (Kristin Wiig) who is determined to weasle her way into the most influential and high-society group in the glitzy community of Palm Springs.

The series is loosely based on the novel Mr. And Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel and I feel like this period piece will inspire a whole new generation to purchase some paisley tops and cat-eye sunnies. And I love that.

The cast for this mini-series is spectacular. Along with Kristin Wiig, it also features Laura Dern, Allison Janney and our “Livin’ La Vida Loca” king, Ricky Martin.

Can I get a “Do you really want it?” in celebration?!

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Premiere date: March 20

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

Were you one of the unlucky ones who missed out on tickets to Taylor Swift‘s Australian Era’s Tour? Or, maybe you went to multiple nights of the three-hour performance and are just devastated that the spectacle is over?

Either way, never fear because you can now watch the Eras Tour whenever your poor little heart feels like it. So I implore you to re-wear your sequins, call your mates and make a night out of steaming the show all over again.

Anything to stop those friendship bracelets ending up in landfill, TBH.

Where to watch: Disney+

Premiere date: March 15

Ricky Stanicky

Back when Dean (Zac Efron), JT (Andrew Santino) and Wes (Jermaine Fowler) were kids, they invented an imaginary friend called Ricky Stanicky. Cut to 25 years later, they’re still using Ricky as their “get out of responsibilities free” card so they can get up to all sorts of mischief without their partners knowing.

This time around, they tell their partners that Ricky’s cancer is back and they’ve got to go visit him. But when their spouses get suspicious, they hire a celebrity impersonator called Rock Hard Rod (John Cena) to pretend to be their good mate Ricky Stanicky.

As you’d expect, madness ensues.

The hill I will die on is that Zac Efron is an underrated actor who has more range than a hyperflexible gymnast.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Premier date: March 7