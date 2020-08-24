I was a young and impressionable AF girl of 14 when Skins first aired in ’07. I cherished every moment of those first two seasons as if they were my own personal handbook for my impending late-teen life. I simply couldn’t wait for the “safe” raves and shenanigans that teenage life was about to throw my way and as I forced my mum to purchase me Doc Martens, fishnet stockings and smudgeable eyeliner, I accepted and prepared myself for the tragedies that came along with my new uniform.

This all goes without saying I was particularly intrigued and influenced by one of the more enigmatic characters, her presence as large as her dialogue was minor, her name rhymes with Meffy Shtonem – yep, good guessing – it was Effy Stonem. She was everything I wanted to be as a teen: mysterious, hot, cool, calm and collected but above all, she was important without trying to be (an attractive trait to a middle child of five).

Although, my teenage years unfortunately never really hit those melodramatic heights (aside from a misdemeanour getting caught smoking weed between the English blocks), I still wanted to give off the impression that they did. I modelled my everything off Effy for years, clothes, make up and even practiced my scathing resting bitch face in the mirror. I totally never tried going silent for a while or anything because that would be insane lol.

I was not the only one under the Effy spell. It seems literally everyone on the planet was in the same boat. I learned the hard way that when you want to be an Effy and all your friends want to be an Effy, the lunch time shit chat is likely to suffer a bit.

But alas, it has been 13(!) fucking years since Skins first aired and Effy Stonem is still having the same effect on teens as she did me on back in the day. In fact you are just as likely to come across I-wish-I-was-Effy content on TikTok as you were on Tumblr. Who said millenials and Gen Zs had nothing in common?

All hail queen Eff.