The 8 Best New TV Shows Hitting Streaming In February 2024

We are so lucky to live in a day and age when there is always incredible, new streaming content on the horizon. The only downside is with so many options, the decision fatigue is very, very real. These days, I feel like my partner and I spend more time discussing what to watch than actually watching the latest drops on streaming. So, in an effort to help myself and, by extension, help you too, here is a list of the buzziest and best new TV shows due to hit streaming services in February 2024.

Three Women

Three Women follows Gia (Shailene Woodley), a writer determined to share the stories of three very different women who are determined to reclaim their lives and bring the spark back into their everyday.

There’s Sloane (DeWanda Wise), an entrepreneur with an open marriage. Lina (Betty Gilpin) is a stay-at-home mum who just wants to feel desired after years in a sexless marriage. And then there’s Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), a student taking her former teacher to court for sexual assault.

Based on the award-winning non-fiction novel by Lisa Taddeo, this series is a raw, intimate look at the lives of women ready to put themselves first.

Where to watch: Stan

Premiere date: February 16

Constellation

If you’re a fan of high-stakes, intense, twisty-turny dramas then Constellation is a perfect fit for you.

The sci-fi series follows an astronaut named Jo (Noomi Rapace) who miraculously journeys back to Earth after her space station experiences a fatal disaster, killing her other station mates. But when she returns to her daughter and her everyday life, she returns to a entirely different reality that she remembers. Even her daughter is a completely new person.

Naturally, this a huge mind fuck for Jo, and now she’s determined to find out what she’s lost and reveal the unknown secrets of space travel to the world.



Where to watch: Apple TV+

Premiere date: February 21

Five Blind Dates is a new Aussie rom-com which follows Lia (Shuang Hu), a gal in her 20s who is having a hard time staying afloat. She’s single, she’s inherited a Chinese tea shop from her late grandma that is slowly failing and she’s about to attend her little sister’s wedding — alone.

But when a traditional Chinese fortune teller reveals what she must do to save the shop and find love, Lia is all ears. And thankfully, it’s simple. All she’s got to do is go on five dates with five different suitors. The only issue is when her family sets her up with a bunch of blokes, she realises that she knows them all.

Will she be able to find love? Or will her love life — and the tea shop — become a lost cause?

Where to watch: Prime Video

Premiere date: February 13

Shōgun

If you fancy a tale full of heroism, history, adventure and action, Shōgun should be your first streaming stop this month.

The story kicks off when a European ship is found stuck on the shores of a fishing village in Japan. But its captain, English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), has secrets and knowledge which could help Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) overcome his own enemies. To work together, they must work with translator Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai) who is a mysterious gal from a noble yet disgraced family. With bigger forces at play, Lady Mariko must prove her allegiance to the Lord, to overcome her disgraced family line.

Shōgun is a fictionalised telling of historical figures. While John Blackburn is a made-up dude, he’s based on William Adams, the first-ever Englishman to reach Japan. This dude eventually became an actual samurai and advisor to Tokugawa leyasu, the guy that Lord Yoshii Toranaga was based on.

Where to watch: Disney +

Premiere date: February 27

Below Deck, Season 11

Okay, okay, I know Below Deck isn’t a new show — but hear me out. The beauty of Below Deck is that each season is a complete reset with a new cast, new guests and, of course, new drama.

We’re on to Season 11 of the show, and I’d argue that it is one of the best reality series of all time. After all, the whole premise is that you’ve got a bunch of young hot people working long, intense hours on a yacht. When they’re not tending to guests on charter, they’re getting on the piss with each other. A brilliant recipe for drama, hey?

For those who are pretty damn familiar with the franchise, this time around we’ve got a new captain! Exciting!

Captain Lee Rosbach is retiring from the show and is being replaced by Below Deck Adventure‘s Captain Kerry Titheradge. And he’s an Aussie! Yahoo!

Where to watch: Hayu

Premiere date: February 6

Grimsburg

Grimsburg is the latest animation comedy to land on Binge. The series follows a skilled detective named Marvin Flute (Jon Hamm) as he arrives back in his hometown Grimsburg to right some wrongs. You see, although Marvin is incredibly talented when it comes to cracking hard criminal cases, he really struggles to deal with personal stuff like his relationship with the ex-wife he still secretly loves or even spending time with his son that he barely knows.

Now that he’s back in town, he’s going to try and use some of that detective smarts to set things right with his fam. Compelling!

Grimsberg hits on February 12 so mark it in ya calendars!

Where to watch: Binge

Premiere Date: February 12

Avatar The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a beloved animation which premiered in 2005. Now, a live-action version of the series is hitting Netflix. If you’ve of live-action version of the animation before, it’s because there was an absolutely terrible film made of the show in 2010.

As an ATLA fan, it was particularly devastating because I rocked up to the cinema with big blue arrows drawn on my hands and forehead. So, now that the new series is about to hit our screens, I think we should all collectively just forget the film ever happened.

The PEDESTRIAN team is particularly excited for this one to drop so we’ve written a big old explainer for everything you need to know about the new live-action ATLA series.

Where to watch: Netflix

Premiere date: February 22

Spectacular Spiderman

When The Spectacular Spiderman was released in 2008, it instantly became a cult favourite. Combining the Spidey lore from multiple comic books and imaginings of the superhero, this animated series had plenty of humour, and heart whilst focusing on the high school experience of a 16-year-old Peter Parker.

It must have been a winning recipe because The Spectacular Spiderman became critically acclaimed. Sadly for die-hard fans of the show, it was cancelled after only two seasons after Disney acquired the character. Bummer!

