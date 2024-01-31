100+ Ideas For Your Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelets (And How To Actually Make Them)

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

One of the best parts of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the friendship bracelets. You’ve probably seen them all over your FYP, but fans have been making hundreds of Swiftie bracelets that are dedicated to her albums, songs, lyrics and iconic quotes to wear to her concerts and trade with each other. Cute, huh?! If you’re heading to the Aussie leg of the Eras Tour and wanna get involved, we’ve got a few Taylor Swift friendship bracelet ideas for you — and we’ve found where to buy all the bits and beads you need to make ’em.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to make your Swiftie bracelets — from visual inspiration, to what to put on your bracelets, and where to buy the best beading kits. It’s all right here, you can thank us later.

What’s the story behind Taylor Swift’s friendship bracelets?

According to Swiftie-lore, the trend originated in Taylor’s own lyrics from “You’re on Your Own, Kid” on the Midnights album.

So make the friendship bracelets

Take the moment and taste it

You’ve got no reason to be afraid

Swifties started making bracelets and swapping them at concerts, adding a whole new layer to the Eras Tour experience. Fans would walk in with bare wrists and walk out with hundreds of friendship bracelets and hoards of new friends. It became such an iconic part of the concerts, celebrities like Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Haley Lu Richardson, Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Lautner, Sofia Richie Grainge, Gigi Hadid, Channing Tatum, and more, starting swapping bracelets with fans.

The friendship bracelets even played a cute role in Taylor Swift’s and Travis Kelce’s love story. Travis attempted to shoot his shot with Taylor by giving her an Eras Tour bracelet with his number on it when he attended one of her gigs. While he didn’t quite pull it off, he must’ve done something right bc look at them now.

Are you ready for it? (‘it’ being our Taylor Swift friendship bracelet ideas LOL)

Taylor Swift friendship bracelet ideas for each of her 10 eras

Debut era

Debut song-themed bracelets Tim McGraw

Picture to Burn

Tear Drops On My Guitar

A Place in This World

Cold As You

The Outside

Tied Together with a Smile

Stay Beautiful

Should’ve Said No

Mary’s Song

Our Song

I’m Only Me When I’m With You

Invisible

A Perfectly Good Heart Debut lyrics Georgia Stars

My Favorite Song

Old Pickup Truck

Just a Girl

I’ll Be Strong

Just So Funny

On a Wishin Star

Fearless Era

Fearless song-themed bracelets Love Story

Jump Then Fall

Hey Stephen

The Best Day

White Horse

Fifteen

Breathe

The Way I Loved You

Forever and Always

Superstar

Mr Perfectly Fine

Untouchable

Come in With the Rain

The Other Side of the Door

Fearless

Tell Me Why

You’re Not Sorry

Change Fearless lyrics Just Say Yes

Kissin in the Rain

Cheer Captain

On the Bleachers

With You I’d Dance

Headfirst (Fearless)

Capture It

Remember It

In my best dress

Close Your Eyes

Marry Me Juliet

Feel This Magic

Back up Baby

Once Upon a Time

Ms Misery

Speak Now Era

Speak Now song-themed bracelets Mine

Better Than Revenge

Enchanted

Ours

Back to December

Dear John

Story of Us

Never Grow Up

Innocent

Haunted

Last Kiss

Long Live

Sparks Fly

Mean

Speak Now Speak Now lyrics U Are The Best Thing

Next Chapter

I Hope They Shine

Remember this Feelin

Careful Daughter

Drop Everything Now

Even Better

Lights Go Wild

Soft and Slow

Fireworks Show

Wishful Thinking

Dont Say Yes

Big Old City

Wildfire Lies

Nobody’s Listening

2 AM

Fighting Dragons

Time of my Life

Wonderstruck

Sabotage

Life in Pictures

Start of an Age

Promise Me This

Red Era

Red song-themed bracelets State of Grace

Red

Trecherous

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well

22

I Almost Do

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Sad Beautiful Tragic

Begin Again

Holy Ground

Starlight

The Lucky One

Nothing New

Stay Stay Stay

Come Back Be Here

Babe

Message in a Bottle

Forever Winter

The Last Time

I Bet U Think About Me

Everything Has Changed

The Moment I Knew Red lyrics Tore It All Up

Casually Cruel

Dream Impossible

It was Rare

I was There

Twin Fire Signs

Burnin Red

Fuck the Patriarchy

U Could Be The One

Passionate as Sin

Loving Him Was Red

Know You Better

Made of Starlight

Dressed to the 9’s

Autumn Leaves

Not Fine At All

Lovely Jewel

I’m in a New Hell

Alls Well That Ends Well

1989 Era

1989 song-themed bracelets Welcome to New York

Blank Space

Style

Out of the Woods

All You Had To Do Was Stay

Shake It Off

Bad Blood

Wildest Dreams

I Wish You Would

How You Get the Girl

This Love

You Are In Love

I Know Places

Clean

Wonderland

New Romantics 1989 lyrics It’s Been Waiting 4 U

Red Lip Classic

Burnin It Down

James Dean Daydream

In the Silence

Drunk on Jealousy

U Love The Game

Down In Flames

I’m Insane

Good Girl Faith

Take Me Home

R We Out Of The Woods

Nothin’ in my Brain

Haters Gonna Hate

Players Gonna Play

This Sick Beat

OMG

Mad Love

Live With Ghosts

Handsome as Hell

Forever and Ever

It’s So Romantic

READ MORE 10 Eras Tour Outfit Ideas If You’re Lucky Enough To Be Seeing Taylor Swift In Concert

Reputation Era

Reputation song-themed bracelets Ready For It

End Game

I Did Something Bad

Dont Blame Me

Delicate

Look What You Made Me Do

So It Goes

Gorgeous

Getaway Car

King of my Heart

Dancing With Our Hands Tied

Dress

This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

Call It What You Want

New Years Day Reputation Lyrics Keep Him 4Ever

Lights Down Low

Let The Games Begin

In My Dreams

Big Reputation

The Drama It Loves Me

Love Made Me Crazy

Another Drama

All I Think About Is Karma

Cause Shes Dead

All Eyes On Us

Home 2 My Cats

Bonnie And Clyde

U Fancy Me

All At Once

Love You In Secret

Want Ur Midnights

Dancing Witch

Bad Feeling

Your Illusionist

Starry Eyes

Lover Era

Lover song-themed bracelets I Forgot That You Existed

Cruel Summer

Lover

The Man

The Archer

I Think He Knows

Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince

Paper Rings

Cornelia St

Death By A Thousand Cuts

London Boy

False God

You Need To Calm Down

Afterglow

ME

It’s Nice To Have A Friend

Daylight Lover lyrics IDK

Only See Daylight

U R What U Love

Golden Like Daylight

Shiny Things

Ready 4 Combat

Long Time Comin

My Whole World

Dress 2 Kill

I Fancy U

INTHAF

In My Feelings

Devils Roll The Dice

Angels Roll Their Eyes

Bitch Not a Baller

Who Could Stay

He Got My Heart Beat

No One Understands

Bless My Soul

Follow The Sparks

Lyrical Smile

The Moon Is High

My Time My Wine

I’m NYC

You’re The West Village

Worship this Love

Ur Being 2 Loud

Spelling is Fun

Folklore Era

Folklore song-themed bracelets The 1

Cardigan

The Last Good American Dynasty

Exile

My Tears Ricochet

Mirrorball

Seven

August

This is me Trying

Illicit Affairs

Invisible String

Mad Woman

Epiphany

Betty

Peace

Hoax

The Lakes Folklore lyrics Love U 2 the Moon and 2 Saturn

On Some New Shit

Marvelous Time

Ruining Everything

Sequin Smile

Give U My Wild

Peter Losing Wendy

Key Lime Green

Bitch Pack Friends

Stolen Lullabies

Tallest Tiptoes

Not Like The Regulars

High in the Sky

Sweet Tea N The Summer

August Slipped Away

Never Mine

The Hope of it All

Summer Love

Dont Call Me Baby

Idiotic Fool

Just So Pretty

Mystical Time

Purple Pink Skies

Fuck U 4Ever

Evermore Era

Evermore song-themed bracelets Willow

Champagne Problems

Gold Rush

Tis The Damn Season

Tolerate It

No Body, No Crime

Happiness

Dorothea

Coney Island

Ivy

Cowboy Like Me

Marjorie

Closure

Evermore

Right Where You Left Me

It’s Time To Go

Long Story Short Evermore lyrics He Did It

Sweetest Con

Wreck My Plans

Fucked In The Head

90s Trend

Gardens of Babylon

November Flush

Rose Blush

Babe 4 The Weekend

In My Hometown

Fancy Shit

Olive Garden

Beautiful Fool

Shiny Friends

Did I Shatter You

Bright Lights

My Centerfold

Over and Over

Bluest Skies

Oh Goddamn

In My Dreamland

Covered in U

Dangerous Game

Never Gonna Love Again

Bandit Like Me

Eyes Full of Stars

I’m All About U

You’re Alive

I’m Doin Better

My Tears and My Beers

Rumors Fly

Stay Here 4Ever

Midnights Era

Midnights song-themed bracelets Lavender Haze

Maroon

Anti Hero

Snow on the Beach

You’re On Your Own, Kid

Midnight Rain

Question

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Labyrinth

Karma

Sweet Nothing

Mastermind

The Great War

Bigger Than The Whole Sky

Paris

High Infidelity

Glitch

Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve

Dear Reader Midnights lyrics It’s Me, Hi

I’m The Problem

I Miss Sparkling

Karma Is a Cat

Karma Is My BF

Real Fuckin Legacy

Are We Falling

Love Blackout

Meet Me At Midnight

Dressing 4 Revenge

I Dont Remember

Love Spiral

Sexy Baby

Monster on the Hill

At Tea Time

Everybody Agrees

Fuckin Beautiful

He was Sunshine

Midnights like This

Half Moon Eyes

Bad Surprise

Looks Can Kill

I’m Gonna Be Hungover

Going Out Tonight

Diamonds N My Eyes

What’s a Girl Gonna Do

Sweet Like Honey

Arent U Envious

Me And Karma Vibe

Taylor Swift friendship bracelet ideas without an A

1989

22

13

I knew you were trouble

The 1

Lets go bitch

Ours

So it goes

10 mins

Cherry lips

Mr perfectly fine

Burning red

Wonderstruck Shimmer

You belong with me

Cowboy

Story of us

Twenty-two

How you get the girl

10 min version

Red

1000 cuts

Foolish

Lets go bitch

Its me, hi

The queen

Eras tour bracelet ideas without an E

Midnights

Karma

Karma is my BF

Cardigan

Mirrorball

TS

Taylor Swift

Bad blood

Willow

London Boy

Our song

Sparks fly

Dear John

LWYMMD

YOYOK ATWTMVTVFTV

Gold rush

Hoax

Holy ground

I wish you would

Last kiss

Mad woman

Midnight rain

UR gay

Calm down

Long story short

Tim McGraw

YNTCD

Burn it down

Romantics

The unwritten rules for trading your Eras Tour bracelets

There’s no official rules when it comes to trading your Taylor Swift friendship bracelets. You simple make (or buy—there are lots of options on Etsy) friendship bracelets. Wear them to the Eras Tour concert you’re attending, trade ’em with other Swifties or gift the bracelets to people without bracelets. The aim of the game is to collect as many as you can and walk out with your wrists covered in Eras-themed friendship bracelets.

Where to buy Swiftie bracelet beads and kits in Australia

If you’re planning on making arms full of Swiftie bracelets, you’re going to want to get a big kit like this one from Amazon Australia. It comes with 10,800 small beads, 1,200 letter beads, 50 heart beads, and some string. Plus, it comes in at under $30, which is pretty good bang for your buck. Shop Amazon, $26.59

Spotlight also has some really good beading kits at super affordable prices. Plus, you can buy some special beads there if you feel like getting super creative with your friendship bracelets. This particular kit comes with 740 beads in an array of pastel colours, perfect for Lover era Swiftie bracelets. Shop Spotlight, $18.40 (usually $23)

Of course, the legends over at Kmart are getting in on the Swiftie bracelet action with this rainbow beading kit. It’s said to make over 50 friendship bracelets (that’s a lot of Swiftie bracelets). It includes over 2,000 beads, string and alphabet beads. Shop Kmart, $20

Not only is Etsy a great place to buy pre-made Eras Tour bracelets, but some of the beading kits are top tier too. This one here is under $30 and comes with thousands of beads, hundreds of letter beads, some cute hearts, string and open rings and clasps. Shop Etsy, $29.95

Need tickets to go with your Swiftie bracelets? Yeah, makes sense. We’ve also thrown together a guide on which resale sites are legit if you want to buy Taylor Swift tickets. Got tickets, but are yet to find your ‘fit for the Eras Tour? Or maybe you need some makeup inspo? We can help with that too. We’ve got a shopping guide filled with inspo right here, and a makeup one over here. Oh, and if you’re looking for some damn fine cowboy boots to scoot around in, we’ve found those here.

Image Credit: Getty / Pinterest