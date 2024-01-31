100+ Ideas For Your Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelets (And How To Actually Make Them)

One of the best parts of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the friendship bracelets. You’ve probably seen them all over your FYP, but fans have been making hundreds of Swiftie bracelets that are dedicated to her albums, songs, lyrics and iconic quotes to wear to her concerts and trade with each other. Cute, huh?! If you’re heading to the Aussie leg of the Eras Tour and wanna get involved, we’ve got a few Taylor Swift friendship bracelet ideas for you — and we’ve found where to buy all the bits and beads you need to make ’em.
Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to make your Swiftie bracelets — from visual inspiration, to what to put on your bracelets, and where to buy the best beading kits. It’s all right here, you can thank us later.
Table of contents
- What’s the story behind Taylor Swift’s friendship bracelets?
- Taylor Swift friendship bracelet ideas for each of her 10 eras
- The unwritten rules for trading your Eras Tour bracelets
- Where to buy Swiftie bracelet beads and kits in Australia
What’s the story behind Taylor Swift’s friendship bracelets?
According to Swiftie-lore, the trend originated in Taylor’s own lyrics from “You’re on Your Own, Kid” on the Midnights album.
So make the friendship bracelets
Take the moment and taste it
You’ve got no reason to be afraid
Swifties started making bracelets and swapping them at concerts, adding a whole new layer to the Eras Tour experience. Fans would walk in with bare wrists and walk out with hundreds of friendship bracelets and hoards of new friends. It became such an iconic part of the concerts, celebrities like Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Haley Lu Richardson, Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Lautner, Sofia Richie Grainge, Gigi Hadid, Channing Tatum, and more, starting swapping bracelets with fans.
The friendship bracelets even played a cute role in Taylor Swift’s and Travis Kelce’s love story. Travis attempted to shoot his shot with Taylor by giving her an Eras Tour bracelet with his number on it when he attended one of her gigs. While he didn’t quite pull it off, he must’ve done something right bc look at them now.
Are you ready for it? (‘it’ being our Taylor Swift friendship bracelet ideas LOL)
Taylor Swift friendship bracelet ideas for each of her 10 eras
Debut era
Debut song-themed bracelets
- Tim McGraw
- Picture to Burn
- Tear Drops On My Guitar
- A Place in This World
- Cold As You
- The Outside
- Tied Together with a Smile
- Stay Beautiful
- Should’ve Said No
- Mary’s Song
- Our Song
- I’m Only Me When I’m With You
- Invisible
- A Perfectly Good Heart
Debut lyrics
- Georgia Stars
- My Favorite Song
- Old Pickup Truck
- Just a Girl
- I’ll Be Strong
- Just So Funny
- On a Wishin Star
Fearless Era
Fearless song-themed bracelets
- Love Story
- Jump Then Fall
- Hey Stephen
- The Best Day
- White Horse
- Fifteen
- Breathe
- The Way I Loved You
- Forever and Always
- Superstar
- Mr Perfectly Fine
- Untouchable
- Come in With the Rain
- The Other Side of the Door
- Fearless
- Tell Me Why
- You’re Not Sorry
- Change
Fearless lyrics
- Just Say Yes
- Kissin in the Rain
- Cheer Captain
- On the Bleachers
- With You I’d Dance
- Headfirst (Fearless)
- Capture It
- Remember It
- In my best dress
- Close Your Eyes
- Marry Me Juliet
- Feel This Magic
- Back up Baby
- Once Upon a Time
- Ms Misery
Speak Now Era
Speak Now song-themed bracelets
- Mine
- Better Than Revenge
- Enchanted
- Ours
- Back to December
- Dear John
- Story of Us
- Never Grow Up
- Innocent
- Haunted
- Last Kiss
- Long Live
- Sparks Fly
- Mean
- Speak Now
Speak Now lyrics
- U Are The Best Thing
- Next Chapter
- I Hope They Shine
- Remember this Feelin
- Careful Daughter
- Drop Everything Now
- Even Better
- Lights Go Wild
- Soft and Slow
- Fireworks Show
- Wishful Thinking
- Dont Say Yes
- Big Old City
- Wildfire Lies
- Nobody’s Listening
- 2 AM
- Fighting Dragons
- Time of my Life
- Wonderstruck
- Sabotage
- Life in Pictures
- Start of an Age
- Promise Me This
Red Era
Red song-themed bracelets
- State of Grace
- Red
- Trecherous
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well
- 22
- I Almost Do
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- Sad Beautiful Tragic
- Begin Again
- Holy Ground
- Starlight
- The Lucky One
- Nothing New
- Stay Stay Stay
- Come Back Be Here
- Babe
- Message in a Bottle
- Forever Winter
- The Last Time
- I Bet U Think About Me
- Everything Has Changed
- The Moment I Knew
Red lyrics
Tore It All Up
Casually Cruel
Dream Impossible
It was Rare
I was There
Twin Fire Signs
Burnin Red
Fuck the Patriarchy
U Could Be The One
Passionate as Sin
Loving Him Was Red
Know You Better
Made of Starlight
Dressed to the 9’s
Autumn Leaves
Not Fine At All
Lovely Jewel
I’m in a New Hell
Alls Well That Ends Well
1989 Era
1989 song-themed bracelets
- Welcome to New York
- Blank Space
- Style
- Out of the Woods
- All You Had To Do Was Stay
- Shake It Off
- Bad Blood
- Wildest Dreams
- I Wish You Would
- How You Get the Girl
- This Love
- You Are In Love
- I Know Places
- Clean
- Wonderland
- New Romantics
1989 lyrics
- It’s Been Waiting 4 U
- Red Lip Classic
- Burnin It Down
- James Dean Daydream
- In the Silence
- Drunk on Jealousy
- U Love The Game
- Down In Flames
- I’m Insane
- Good Girl Faith
- Take Me Home
- R We Out Of The Woods
- Nothin’ in my Brain
- Haters Gonna Hate
- Players Gonna Play
- This Sick Beat
- OMG
- Mad Love
- Live With Ghosts
- Handsome as Hell
- Forever and Ever
- It’s So Romantic
Reputation Era
Reputation song-themed bracelets
- Ready For It
- End Game
- I Did Something Bad
- Dont Blame Me
- Delicate
- Look What You Made Me Do
- So It Goes
- Gorgeous
- Getaway Car
- King of my Heart
- Dancing With Our Hands Tied
- Dress
- This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things
- Call It What You Want
- New Years Day
Reputation Lyrics
- Keep Him 4Ever
- Lights Down Low
- Let The Games Begin
- In My Dreams
- Big Reputation
- The Drama It Loves Me
- Love Made Me Crazy
- Another Drama
- All I Think About Is Karma
- Cause Shes Dead
- All Eyes On Us
- Home 2 My Cats
- Bonnie And Clyde
- U Fancy Me
- All At Once
- Love You In Secret
- Want Ur Midnights
- Dancing Witch
- Bad Feeling
- Your Illusionist
- Starry Eyes
Lover Era
Lover song-themed bracelets
- I Forgot That You Existed
- Cruel Summer
- Lover
- The Man
- The Archer
- I Think He Knows
- Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
- Paper Rings
- Cornelia St
- Death By A Thousand Cuts
- London Boy
- False God
- You Need To Calm Down
- Afterglow
- ME
- It’s Nice To Have A Friend
- Daylight
Lover lyrics
- IDK
- Only See Daylight
- U R What U Love
- Golden Like Daylight
- Shiny Things
- Ready 4 Combat
- Long Time Comin
- My Whole World
- Dress 2 Kill
- I Fancy U
- INTHAF
- In My Feelings
- Devils Roll The Dice
- Angels Roll Their Eyes
- Bitch Not a Baller
- Who Could Stay
- He Got My Heart Beat
- No One Understands
- Bless My Soul
- Follow The Sparks
- Lyrical Smile
- The Moon Is High
- My Time My Wine
- I’m NYC
- You’re The West Village
- Worship this Love
- Ur Being 2 Loud
- Spelling is Fun
Folklore Era
Folklore song-themed bracelets
- The 1
- Cardigan
- The Last Good American Dynasty
- Exile
- My Tears Ricochet
- Mirrorball
- Seven
- August
- This is me Trying
- Illicit Affairs
- Invisible String
- Mad Woman
- Epiphany
- Betty
- Peace
- Hoax
- The Lakes
Folklore lyrics
- Love U 2 the Moon and 2 Saturn
- On Some New Shit
- Marvelous Time
- Ruining Everything
- Sequin Smile
- Give U My Wild
- Peter Losing Wendy
- Key Lime Green
- Bitch Pack Friends
- Stolen Lullabies
- Tallest Tiptoes
- Not Like The Regulars
- High in the Sky
- Sweet Tea N The Summer
- August Slipped Away
- Never Mine
- The Hope of it All
- Summer Love
- Dont Call Me Baby
- Idiotic Fool
- Just So Pretty
- Mystical Time
- Purple Pink Skies
- Fuck U 4Ever
Evermore Era
Evermore song-themed bracelets
- Willow
- Champagne Problems
- Gold Rush
- Tis The Damn Season
- Tolerate It
- No Body, No Crime
- Happiness
- Dorothea
- Coney Island
- Ivy
- Cowboy Like Me
- Marjorie
- Closure
- Evermore
- Right Where You Left Me
- It’s Time To Go
- Long Story Short
Evermore lyrics
- He Did It
- Sweetest Con
- Wreck My Plans
- Fucked In The Head
- 90s Trend
- Gardens of Babylon
- November Flush
- Rose Blush
- Babe 4 The Weekend
- In My Hometown
- Fancy Shit
- Olive Garden
- Beautiful Fool
- Shiny Friends
- Did I Shatter You
- Bright Lights
- My Centerfold
- Over and Over
- Bluest Skies
- Oh Goddamn
- In My Dreamland
- Covered in U
- Dangerous Game
- Never Gonna Love Again
- Bandit Like Me
- Eyes Full of Stars
- I’m All About U
- You’re Alive
- I’m Doin Better
- My Tears and My Beers
- Rumors Fly
- Stay Here 4Ever
Midnights Era
Midnights song-themed bracelets
- Lavender Haze
- Maroon
- Anti Hero
- Snow on the Beach
- You’re On Your Own, Kid
- Midnight Rain
- Question
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Labyrinth
- Karma
- Sweet Nothing
- Mastermind
- The Great War
- Bigger Than The Whole Sky
- Paris
- High Infidelity
- Glitch
- Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve
- Dear Reader
Midnights lyrics
- It’s Me, Hi
- I’m The Problem
- I Miss Sparkling
- Karma Is a Cat
- Karma Is My BF
- Real Fuckin Legacy
- Are We Falling
- Love Blackout
- Meet Me At Midnight
- Dressing 4 Revenge
- I Dont Remember
- Love Spiral
- Sexy Baby
- Monster on the Hill
- At Tea Time
- Everybody Agrees
- Fuckin Beautiful
- He was Sunshine
- Midnights like This
- Half Moon Eyes
- Bad Surprise
- Looks Can Kill
- I’m Gonna Be Hungover
- Going Out Tonight
- Diamonds N My Eyes
- What’s a Girl Gonna Do
- Sweet Like Honey
- Arent U Envious
- Me And Karma Vibe
Taylor Swift friendship bracelet ideas without an A
- 1989
- 22
- 13
- I knew you were trouble
- The 1
- Lets go bitch
- Ours
- So it goes
- 10 mins
- Cherry lips
- Mr perfectly fine
- Burning red
- Wonderstruck
- Shimmer
- You belong with me
- Cowboy
- Story of us
- Twenty-two
- How you get the girl
- 10 min version
- Red
- 1000 cuts
- Foolish
- Lets go bitch
- Its me, hi
- The queen
Eras tour bracelet ideas without an E
- Midnights
- Karma
- Karma is my BF
- Cardigan
- Mirrorball
- TS
- Taylor Swift
- Bad blood
- Willow
- London Boy
- Our song
- Sparks fly
- Dear John
- LWYMMD
- YOYOK
- ATWTMVTVFTV
- Gold rush
- Hoax
- Holy ground
- I wish you would
- Last kiss
- Mad woman
- Midnight rain
- UR gay
- Calm down
- Long story short
- Tim McGraw
- YNTCD
- Burn it down
- Romantics
The unwritten rules for trading your Eras Tour bracelets
There’s no official rules when it comes to trading your Taylor Swift friendship bracelets. You simple make (or buy—there are lots of options on Etsy) friendship bracelets. Wear them to the Eras Tour concert you’re attending, trade ’em with other Swifties or gift the bracelets to people without bracelets. The aim of the game is to collect as many as you can and walk out with your wrists covered in Eras-themed friendship bracelets.
Where to buy Swiftie bracelet beads and kits in Australia
Amazon Australia
If you’re planning on making arms full of Swiftie bracelets, you’re going to want to get a big kit like this one from Amazon Australia. It comes with 10,800 small beads, 1,200 letter beads, 50 heart beads, and some string. Plus, it comes in at under $30, which is pretty good bang for your buck.
Spotlight
Spotlight also has some really good beading kits at super affordable prices. Plus, you can buy some special beads there if you feel like getting super creative with your friendship bracelets. This particular kit comes with 740 beads in an array of pastel colours, perfect for Lover era Swiftie bracelets.
Kmart
Of course, the legends over at Kmart are getting in on the Swiftie bracelet action with this rainbow beading kit. It’s said to make over 50 friendship bracelets (that’s a lot of Swiftie bracelets). It includes over 2,000 beads, string and alphabet beads.
Etsy
Not only is Etsy a great place to buy pre-made Eras Tour bracelets, but some of the beading kits are top tier too. This one here is under $30 and comes with thousands of beads, hundreds of letter beads, some cute hearts, string and open rings and clasps.
Need tickets to go with your Swiftie bracelets? Yeah, makes sense. We’ve also thrown together a guide on which resale sites are legit if you want to buy Taylor Swift tickets.
Got tickets, but are yet to find your ‘fit for the Eras Tour? Or maybe you need some makeup inspo? We can help with that too. We’ve got a shopping guide filled with inspo right here, and a makeup one over here. Oh, and if you’re looking for some damn fine cowboy boots to scoot around in, we’ve found those here.
