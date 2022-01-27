At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Heads up jabronis, the best-worst people you’ll ever know have popped up on Disney+. Grab a tall, cold glass of fight milk, because It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has entered the mouse house.

All 15 (!!!) seasons of the show/Danny DeVito‘s finest work of his career showed up on the streaming service this week. Truly great news for all of us who really wanna work on our ass groove on the couch again in 2022.

It’s got everything, Charlie’s kitten mittens, Dennis’ apparently foolproof (read: terrible) D.E.N.N.I.S. system to pick up women, Mac’s hand-to-hand combat skills and mass cultivation, Dee’s bird-like tendencies and Frank Reynolds simply existing.

Honestly, thank God for Disney launching Star last year, because it’s brought so much good stuff to the platform that normally would live elsewhere or not be streaming in Australia at all. Up until this week, we would have had to have an Amazon Prime subscription to watch Always Sunny and I dunno about you but I’m at my damn limit for streaming subs.

Instead, I can now go from making my brain all happy with Encanto to watching the gang do some absolutely depraved nonsense in moments. Not quite sure if that’s a good or a bad thing, but I’ll take that egg in this trying time.

So if you’re after a new show to watch en masse, where every character is an egocentric turd who will throw each other under the bus at any given moment, this one’s for you.

There’s really nothing like watching the gang cobble together a half-baked plan, take it from zero to 100 and have the wheels fall off in the most spectacular way. Everyone in the show truly sucks so much, but I wouldn’t want it any other way.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is streaming right now on Disney+ so gather your gang for a viewing party/Wade Boggs sesh and pop it on.