There’s A Heap Of TVs On Sale Right Now If Your Old One Has Just About Carked It

Buying a new TV can be stressful! If you don’t know what you’re looking for, then it can be hard to pick out something that’s properly good. Not to mention that these things can cost a pretty penny. If you’re dropping a few hundred dollars on a brand-new screen then this is something you want to have for a while, ideally.
Maybe you’re trying to catch up on all of the 2024 Oscar nominees with the best vibes possible, or you want to watch that one scene from Saltburn in crisp 4K because you’re a nasty little freak? Whatever the reason, you don’t have to pay a small fortune to buy yourself a brand-new TV if you know where to look.
The good news is that we’ve already gone ahead and done the hard work for you. We’ve collected some of the best and cheapest TV sales that are currently available, so you can get something that’d make Christopher Nolan happy and let you get the most out of your PS5’s performance, without breaking the bank too hard.
Things to know before buying a new TV
Resolution
This determines how crisp your TV’s display will be, and you’ll want this to be 4K, at the very least. There are some 8K TVs, but they are considerably more expensive and almost no one is making 8K content at the moment, so it’s a bit of a waste (unless you really want to future-proof your TV).
Display tech
When shopping around, you’ll notice that TVs will have some variant of “LED” in their name. These determine the type of tech used to create the on-screen picture. These are the three most popular types of TV displays:
- OLED: The organic pixels in this display are lit individually instead of using a backlight, so the contrast ratio is high and it can show pure blacks. Regarded as the best display panel, but usually more expensive than the other types.
- QLED: A film of “quantum dots” is overlaid over backlight LED panels, which will react to the light depending on what’s being displayed. These have bright colours and are cheaper than OLED, but can suffer from some glare issues if in direct sunlight.
- Mini-LED: Works similar to QLED, except the backlight panels use considerably smaller LEDs. These smaller LEDs create more precise lighting, which leads to enhanced brightness, contrast and colour reproduction.
Refresh rates
Refresh rates refer to how many times per second your TV is refreshing its on-screen image. In short, this determines how smooth your picture will be when displaying motion.
If you’re someone who plays a lot of fast video games, like Call of Duty or FIFA, or you watch a lot of live sports, having a TV with a high refresh rate will help keep your performance smooth. Around 120Hz (or 120 frames per second) will do ya.
Check your plugs
Before you buy a new TV, ask yourself this: how many things are you gonna be plugging into it? Unless you want to be constantly unplugging things, it’s a good idea to keep this number front of mind.
It’s worth looking for TVs with at least one or two HDMI 2.1 ports if you want to get the most out of your PS5 or Xbox. A HDMI 2.1 port will help improve your refresh rates and latency without losing resolution quality, to make performance smoother.
The TV deals available right now
Best Kogan TV sales
- Kogan 32″ R98V LED Smart Google TV – now $249 (down from $399.99)
- Kogan 50″ R94K LED 4K Smart Roku TV – now $389 (down from $649.99)
- Kogan 50″ Q98G QLED 4K 144Hz Smart Google TV – now $569 (down from $899.99)
- Kogan 55″ W94Q QLED 4K WebOS Smart TV – now $599 (down from $999.99)
- Kogan 65″ Q98T QLED 4K Google Smart TV – now $949 (down from $1,499.99)
Best Hisense TV sales
- Hisense 55″ U6KAU 4K Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $895 (down from $995)
- Hisense 65″ U6KAU 4K Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $1,195 (down from $1,599)
- Hisense 75″ U7KAU 4K ULED Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $1,795 (down from $2,999)
- Hisense 65″ U8KAU 4K ULED Mini-LED Pro QLED Smart TV – now $1,895 (down from $2,295)
Best LG TV sales
- LG 43″ UR8050 4K Smart UHD TV – now $793 (down from $895)
- LG 75″ UR8050 4K UHD LED Smart TV – now $1,295 (down from $1,999)
- LG QNED75 65″ 4K Smart QNED TV – now $1,572 (down from $1,899)
- LG QNED75 75″ 4K Smart QNED TV – now $1,795 (down from $2,499)
Best Samsung TV sales
- Samsung 55″ CU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV – now $969 (down from $1,349)
- Samsung 55″ Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV – now $1,113 (down from $1,729)
- Samsung 55″ Q70C UHD HDR 4K Smart QLED TV – now $1,250 (down from $2,099)
- Samsung 65″ CU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV – now $,1384 (down from $1,689)
Best Sony TV sales
- Sony 42″ A90K Bravia XR OLED 4K Google TV – now $1,979 (down from $3,099)
- Sony 55″ X90L BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV – now $1,895 (down from $2,759)
- Sony 55″ A80L BRAVIA XR OLED 4K HDR Smart Google TV – now $2,903 (down from $3,899)
- Sony 65″ X80L Bravia LED 4K Smart Google TV – now $1,478 (down from $2,249)
Best TCL TV sales
- TCL 55″ C745 QLED Google TV – now $1,195 (down from $1,699)
- TCL 65″ C745 QLED Google TV – now $1,495 (down from $1,999)
- TCL 75″ P745 4K QUHD Google TV – now $1,195 (down from $1,999)
- TCL 55″ C845 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED Smart Google TV – now $1,145 (down from $1999)
