There’s A Heap Of TVs On Sale Right Now If Your Old One Has Just About Carked It

Buying a new TV can be stressful! If you don’t know what you’re looking for, then it can be hard to pick out something that’s properly good. Not to mention that these things can cost a pretty penny. If you’re dropping a few hundred dollars on a brand-new screen then this is something you want to have for a while, ideally.

Maybe you’re trying to catch up on all of the 2024 Oscar nominees with the best vibes possible, or you want to watch that one scene from Saltburn in crisp 4K because you’re a nasty little freak? Whatever the reason, you don’t have to pay a small fortune to buy yourself a brand-new TV if you know where to look.

The good news is that we’ve already gone ahead and done the hard work for you. We’ve collected some of the best and cheapest TV sales that are currently available, so you can get something that’d make Christopher Nolan happy and let you get the most out of your PS5’s performance, without breaking the bank too hard.

Things to know before buying a new TV

Resolution

This determines how crisp your TV’s display will be, and you’ll want this to be 4K, at the very least. There are some 8K TVs, but they are considerably more expensive and almost no one is making 8K content at the moment, so it’s a bit of a waste (unless you really want to future-proof your TV).

Display tech

When shopping around, you’ll notice that TVs will have some variant of “LED” in their name. These determine the type of tech used to create the on-screen picture. These are the three most popular types of TV displays:

OLED: The organic pixels in this display are lit individually instead of using a backlight, so the contrast ratio is high and it can show pure blacks. Regarded as the best display panel, but usually more expensive than the other types.

The organic pixels in this display are lit individually instead of using a backlight, so the contrast ratio is high and it can show pure blacks. Regarded as the best display panel, but usually more expensive than the other types. QLED: A film of “quantum dots” is overlaid over backlight LED panels, which will react to the light depending on what’s being displayed. These have bright colours and are cheaper than OLED, but can suffer from some glare issues if in direct sunlight.

A film of “quantum dots” is overlaid over backlight LED panels, which will react to the light depending on what’s being displayed. These have bright colours and are cheaper than OLED, but can suffer from some glare issues if in direct sunlight. Mini-LED: Works similar to QLED, except the backlight panels use considerably smaller LEDs. These smaller LEDs create more precise lighting, which leads to enhanced brightness, contrast and colour reproduction.

Refresh rates

Refresh rates refer to how many times per second your TV is refreshing its on-screen image. In short, this determines how smooth your picture will be when displaying motion.

If you’re someone who plays a lot of fast video games, like Call of Duty or FIFA, or you watch a lot of live sports, having a TV with a high refresh rate will help keep your performance smooth. Around 120Hz (or 120 frames per second) will do ya.

Check your plugs

Before you buy a new TV, ask yourself this: how many things are you gonna be plugging into it? Unless you want to be constantly unplugging things, it’s a good idea to keep this number front of mind.

It’s worth looking for TVs with at least one or two HDMI 2.1 ports if you want to get the most out of your PS5 or Xbox. A HDMI 2.1 port will help improve your refresh rates and latency without losing resolution quality, to make performance smoother.

The TV deals available right now

Best Kogan TV sales

Best Hisense TV sales

Best LG TV sales

Best Samsung TV sales

Best Sony TV sales

Best TCL TV sales

