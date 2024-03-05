Here’s Where Aussies Can Watch Every Film That’s Been Nominated For An Oscar In 2024

The 96th Annual Academy Awards is well and truly upon us, with the glorious golden Oscars being given out to actors, actresses, directors, producers, composers, and valued crew members on March 11. With 30 different feature length films nominated to win a golden shiny bloke, there’s days worth of award winning content to watch. So here’s where to watch every film nominated for an Oscar in 2024 in Australia.

If you truly want to throw yourself into the world of film, the nominations list for the 2024 Oscars list is huge and will probably take weeks to consume.

But hey, if you’re down for a full-on challenge to watch every single Oscar nominated film for this year, we’ve got the list for you

American Fiction

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor In A Leading Role, Best Actor In A Supporting Role, and Best Original Score.

Where can you watch American Fiction in Australia?

American Symphony

Nominated for: Best Original Song.

Where can you watch American Symphony in Australia?

Anatomy Of A Fall

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Where can you watch Anatomy Of A Fall in Australia?

Barbie

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Song.

Where can you watch Barbie in Australia?

El Conde

Nominated for: Best Cinematography.

Where can you watch El Conde in Australia?

Elemental

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film.

Where can you watch Elemental in Australia?

Flamin’ Hot

Nominated for: Best Original Song.

Where can you watch Flamin’ Hot in Australia?

Godzilla Minus One

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects.

Godzilla Minus One is not yet available to stream, rent, or buy in Australia.

Golda

Nominated for: Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Where can you watch Golda in Australia?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects.

Where can you watch Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 in Australia?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Nominated for: Best Original Score.

Where can you watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in Australia?

Killers of the Flower Moon

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song.

Where can you watch Killers of the Flower Moon in Australia?

Maestro

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound.

Where can you watch Maestro in Australia?

May December

Nominated for: Best Original Screenplay.

Where can you watch May December in Australia?

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

Where can you watch Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning in Australia?

Napoleon

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design.

Where can you watch Napoleon in Australia?

Nimona

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film.

Where can you watch Nimona in Australia?

Nyad

Nominated for: Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

Where can you watch Nyad in Australia?

Oppenheimer

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Score.

Where can you watch Oppenheimer in Australia?

Past Lives

Nominated for: Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Where can you watch Past Lives in Australia?

Poor Things

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Score.

Where can you watch Poor Things in Australia?

Robot Dreams

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film.

Robot Dreams is not yet available to stream in Australia.

Rustin

Nominated for: Best Actor.

Where can you watch Rustin in Australia?

Society of the Snow

Nominated for: Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best International Feature Film.

Where can you watch Society of the Snow in Australia?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film.

Where can you watch Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in Australia?

The Boy and the Heron

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film.

The Boy and the Heron is not yet available to stream in Australia.

The Color Purple

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress.

The Color Purple is not yet available to stream in Australia.

The Creator

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

Where can you watch The Creator in Australia?

The Holdovers

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Where can you watch The Holdovers in Australia?

The Zone of Interest

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound, and Best International Feature Film.

The Zone of Interest is not yet available to stream in Australia.

By our math, there is still juuuuust enough time to watch all of these films before seeing exactly who wins.

Or, if it interests you: you could do your own Barbenheimer marathon like that guy who watched them back-to-back twenty times.

Happy 96th Oscars y’all!