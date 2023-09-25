Sydney Is Copping A Brand-New Street Party Next Week Ft. Ngaiire, Reyanna Maria, & Soju Gang

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with South Eveleigh to celebrate Sydney culture.

Are you a Sydneysider who whines about the lack of culture? It’s okay, this is a safe space, you can be honest. I certainly bang on about it and reckon you might too.

So that’s why, when something new comes to town, you better believe I’m jazzed. If you’re also hankering for something new to do, we have just the thing: the South Eveleigh Street Party. It’s brand-new, city-based and tickets are much more affordable than hitting up a festival.

If you haven’t moseyed through Eveleigh lately, it’s had a big facelift (jealous) and turned into quite a fancy lil hub. And now it’s getting its own street party.

The two-day shindig kicks off next Thursday (October 5th) and will take over Locomotive Street. There will be art installations, hoards of food options and Potting Shed sessions at the South Eveleigh Community Rooftop Garden. There will be stacks of DJs and artists on Thursday, from Milesha to Donny Benet. Not to mention, a bit of added fun like all-ages Pilates for $10 bucks (!!!) with Xtend. On the Friday, local legend Ngaiire will hit the stage, along with Soju Gang and Reyanna Maria. Need we say more?

A lot of the event is free, but for access to some of the over-18s live music, it’ll cost you $45 a ticket, but that also nabs you a $15 food and bev voucher to spend while you’re in there. Score.

You can suss out tickets over here. Enjoy Sydney’s comeback, fam!

Images: Supplied/South Eveleigh