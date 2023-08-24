THERE SHE IS: The And Just Like That Finale Just Dropped & Here’s What Samantha Had To Say

This article contains spoilers.

The Season Two finale for And Just Like That has just dropped, and there she fucking is. Queen of sass, sex and grace, Samantha Jones, portrayed by the one and only Kim Cattrall.

Before I spill on what our no-bullshit icon had to say in her long-awaited cameo, of course, this article has SPOILERS. So let this be your one-millisecond warning before you scroll any further. You have been warned.

Cutting right to the chase, Samantha ~finally~ appeared in the reboot via a phone call to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

In the phone call, Samantha apologised to Carrie for being unavailable for the last supper (IYKYK) at her old apartment due to flight delays.

“Miranda and Charlie told me all about it. I was gonna surprise you,” she told Carrie over the phone.

In response, Carrie said that she would like for them to meet up the next day, but unfortunately, Samantha already yeeted back home.

“Honey, I just left Heathrow. I was flying back on the first flight in the morning,” Samantha explained.

Carrie marvelled at the thought of Samantha flying all the way from England to New York just to pay homage to the holy space.

“Well, it is your apartment, and I have to pay my respects,” Samantha said.

Samantha asked Carrie to put her on speaker so she could truly express her emotions. And, of course, pay her respects.

“Thank you for everything. You fucking fabulous, fabulous flat.”

Samantha and Carrie then go back and forth, making fun of Sam’s newfound accent, before saying their goodbyes.

Look, I’m not one for reboots, sequels and prequels, BUT THIS? This was fucking good.

Although we can all agree that we wished we saw more of Ms Jones and her iconic behaviour, I found the exchange to be quite emotionally fulfilling.

Also, we knew that this is all we’re gonna get, so we better savour it amirite?

I just love the way Samantha hangs up the phone and takes a ‘yuge breath out. It definitely felt like she closed a chapter in the way she wanted.

As we enjoy the teenie weenie piece of Samantha Jones, we must remember that it wasn’t so easy for Cattrall to return to the beloved franchise.

Earlier this year, Cattrall went on The View and shared her demands for reviving Samantha Jones.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ And I went, ‘Hmm…,’” Cattrall said on the ABC talk show.

“Let me get creative and one of those things was to get [stylist] Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it and we did.”

A source also told Page Six that Cattrall didn’t want to film alongside Sarah, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. And OFC didn’t want to be anywhere near showrunner Michael Patrick King, whom she had famously fallen out with.

And Just Like That has been renewed for a third season. I have no hope that Cattrall will return as a recurring character.

For now, I’m just gonna marinate in what we have — this sweet little phone call.