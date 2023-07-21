Just Gonna Say It: ‘And Just Like That’ Has Redeemed Itself In Its Second Season And Here’s Why

When And Just Like That Season One dropped, I was among the scores of fans who hate-watched.

It was a confusing mess of storylines and abrasive attempts at appearing progressive and stamping out the criticisms Sex and the City had copped over the years.

But, like the rest of you, I watched because I missed our girls and the general whimsy of the beloved series but it was like eating packet popcorn. You mindlessly shovel it down because it’s there and almost tastes like the real shit and because, well, eating popcorn is better than not eating popcorn. All the while knowing it’s not as good as the real thing and never will be.

I’m pleased to report, however, that with And Just Like That Season Two, we’ve taken a few stylish steps closer to the vibe of the original series.

And Just Like That has really found its groove in its second season.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) have slipped back into their characters seamlessly. Watching the show feels like meeting up with old friends we haven’t seen in yonks for a glorious catch-up and I’m loving every moment.

Not to mention the fashion is as wonderfully bonkers as ever. (Credit: BINGE)

The storylines are dramatic, comical and timely without being too outrageous or trying too hard, and the new characters feel more like purposeful additions to the gals’ lives rather than tactful add-ons with little substance.

To refresh your mem: we’ve got glamorous real estate agent Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), aspiring documentarian Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) and law professor Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), all of whom have become enmeshed in the lives of our fabulous three and I’m so happy they’re here.

Seema, in particular, is a stand-out character. What a queen! (Credit: BINGE)

And as for Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), the writers have not only acknowledged the audience’s, erm, let’s just say displeasure with the character in such an artful way, they’ve actually poked fun at it and gotten in on the joke — no spoilers!

I’m genuinely invested in the individual storylines of the new characters and pleased to see any one of them pick up that fourth cosmo that Samantha (Kim Cattrall) left behind and take her seat at the table.

Speaking of which, I know the highly publicised Samantha cameo is coming and there’s been a whole lotta hoopla about it online, but honestly, I forgot all about it until now.

I’ve just been happily making my way through the episodes, loving every minute of the journey that we see our characters on in 2023 and I’m sure you will as well.

Does the show have more tweaking and fine-tuning to do? Sure!

But it’s clear that they’ve listened to the varied responses from fans and have made an effort to steer the And Just Like That ship in the right direction.

Ya see why we need to pay writers properly, Hollywood?

