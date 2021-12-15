When it was first announced that Sex and the City was going ahead with its revival And Just Like That sans Samantha (Kim Cattrall), the sound of billions of keyboards typing “Keep it” could be heard across the globe.

Sex and the City without the most sex positive and spicy character? Uh, I think the fuck not.

And while I’m still devo that there’s no Samantha Jones in the revival upon watching the first two eps, I’ve found one (and only one!) redeeming factor about her absence.

One of the most important (if not THE most important) pillars of Sex and the City has always been friendship.

The show has done a great job of showcasing the highs and lows of friendship, which is why it’s so damn relatable.

For example, I loved that ep where the gals sat Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) down and basically had an intervention to get her to STFU about Big (Chris Noth) instead of monopolising the conversation with boy talk.

On the flip side, I still get chills when I’m watching the Sex and the City movie and Carrie yeets it across town to see Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) on New Year’s Eve in the middle of the night so she’s not alone.

Since the show has always at least tried to convey reality by detailing the highs and lows of friendship, rather than glamourising it, one could argue that a positive aspect of Carrie and Samantha’s fight is that it mirrors what happens all the time in real life friendships.

Ex besties Samantha and Carrie. (Credit: Sex and the City)

As much as we love to quote the Spice Girls and say “Friendship never ends,” sadly, sometimes it just does.

We never stop growing and evolving and sometimes we find that the person we are now is no longer compatible in a friendship with someone you once called a mate.

The gals having a bust up and growing apart at least gave the storyline some credence because let’s face it, in all friend groups there’s always at least one friend who drifts. It fucking sucks, but it’s a normal part of life, unfortunately.

As Miranda said in the premiere episode, it feels like a death, but there’s something to be said about the other girls banding together and pressing on with their friendship, despite their fallen comrade.

Don’t get me wrong, I’d be the first to mix up a batch of celebratory cosmos if Samantha decided to return (pls pls pls come back!!!).

But look, this is the hand we’ve been dealt. And it’s a shitty, shitty hand, but at least it’s a realistic one!

