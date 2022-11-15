Kim Cattrall Dissed SATC At An Event & Shared The Savage Quote On IG To Make Sure We Saw it

Kim Cattrall has thrown more shade at the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That and it looks like her feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker just won’t end.

While accepting the Screen Icon accolade at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Cattrall told the audience: “This is what happens when you go where you’re celebrated and not where you’re tolerated.”

To really hammer it in, she later shared the quote to her Instagram just to make sure we all saw it.

Why is Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker feuding?

This is just the latest dig in a series of shade Kim Cattrall has thrown at her former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, the show she once worked on Sex and the City and its recent revival And Just Like That.

Cattrall publicly refused to appear in the Sex and the City revival after backing out of Sex and the City 3 at the last minute and famously telling The Guardian, “I don’t want to be in a situation for even an hour where I’m not enjoying myself.”

She has since liked a bunch of shady tweets aimed at the show and even shared a cryptic Instagram post that fans interpreted as a slam towards SJP.

The actress later explained the reason behind all the drama while appearing on the cover of Variety.

Cattrall claimed she found out about And Just Like That the same way the rest of us did: via social media.

She said she wasn’t asked to join the HBO Max revival, but added that she wasn’t “surprised” either.

“I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media,” she said.

When asked how she felt about it, she responded: “I was like, ‘Ooooh.’ How’s … [pauses]”

The journo finished her sentence for her, adding: “How’s that going to work?” to which she replied, “You said it. Not me.”

She went on to mock the creativity of the show, saying: “The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was.”

She also revealed a suss as fuck storyline that was also planned for the ill-fated movie.

In the script, Miranda’s 14-year-old son Brady was set to send Samantha nudes, a storyline Cattrall called “heartbreaking.”

“Why can’t Samantha, who owns her PR company—maybe she had to sell it because of financial woes?” Cattrall suggested, adding, “I mean that’s a scenario that was kind of off the top of one of my reps’ heads, and I thought that’s a great idea. That’s a conflict. Instead of an underage boy’s…”

She said she wasn’t a fan of how her character had evolved over the years.

“I felt like I was now cast as a cougar, which became not as positive as other aspects,” she said. “There was never a desperation; it was always on her terms, which I loved.”

When asked about former co-star and rival Sarah Jessica Parker‘s comments that she wouldn’t be OK with Cattrall playing Samantha, Cattrall said she hadn’t heard about it, adding, “It would never happen anyway. So nobody has to worry about that.”

“I don’t ever want to be on a set and not want to be there,” she added.

“Can you imagine going back to a job you did 25 years ago? And the job didn’t get easier; it got more complicated in the sense of how are you going to progress with these characters? Everything has to grow, or it dies.”

Although Cattrall wasn’t in And Just Like That, her character Samantha was referenced multiple times, but Cattrall reckons this Samantha “feels different than the Samantha that I played.”

“I’ve come to the conclusion that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed,” she said.

With all this said, she wishes her former co-stars, who she described as “acquaintances,” the absolute best: “As difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever—to just say, I’m good. I’m on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I’m over here.”

And Just Like That Season 2 is currently being filmed and we can’t wait to see how they weave Samantha in this time despite Kim Cattrall still refusing to be involved.