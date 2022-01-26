At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The reception to And Just Like That Season 1 has been, erm, mixed… at best. So I can’t help but wonder, will there be an And Just Like That Season 2?

Following the sexual assault allegations levelled against Chris Noth, an insider told Us Weekly that conversations about Season 2 had “stopped.”

“There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days, all those conversations have stopped,” a production said, adding that “everyone is raw.”

Now, a month after the aforementioned update, an insider has told Page Six that conversations surrounding Season 2 have resumed.

“The creative conversations haven’t happened yet, but everyone is feeling good about the show,” the insider revealed.

“They may feel that they want to prove a point that they can make a second season stronger and that it was valid to bring it back for fans.”

The And Just Like That gals. (Credit: Getty)

It feels like Season 2 was the plan from the get-go, ‘cos before the series had even kicked off, a sneaky insider told Daily Mail that the reason why Samantha (Kim Cattrall) moved to London rather than dying was because producers wanted to leave “the door open” for her return.

Another source told the publication that “we’ll announce eventually that the show will have a second season.

“This isn’t a one off, this will be a series. It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back.”

There are just two more And Just Like That eps remaining and an official announcement has yet to be made, so we’ll see!

