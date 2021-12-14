Since And Just Like That, the spicy Sex and the City revival, was announced Kim Cattrall has kept rather quiet on the matter, aside from subtle digs on social media.

Her latest comes in the form of a coupla tweets that’s she’s liked following the release of the first two eps.

One fan tweet reads: “@KimCattrall I am such a fan. With the #SATC reboot happening, they keep bringing you up. I applaud you for making choices that are right for you. You are not required to do anything you don’t want to do or that won’t make you happy. Looking forward to you on #QAF happy holidays!”

@KimCattrall I am such a fan. With the #SATC reboot happening, they keep bringing you up. I applaud you for making choices that are right for you. You are not required to do anything you don’t want to do or that won’t make you happy. Looking forward to you on #QAF happy holidays! — Open Your Eyes (@getmebadges) December 6, 2021

Another other one is a tweet from publicist Emily Shapiro who wrote that she was “over” the news story about “Kim Cattrall not being in the SATC reboot.”

A third tweet that Cattrall liked read: “Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off.”

Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off ❤️ — Alex Jae (@alexjae1) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile Chris Noth, a.k.a. Mr. Big, recently weighed in on the almighty feud between his longtime co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and Cattrall (Samantha).

Speaking to The Guardian in the lead-up to And Just Like That, Noth was asked why Cattrall refused to take part in the revival.

“I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions,” he said. “I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close.”

He added that he “liked [Cattrall], I thought she was marvellous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.”

READ MORE And Just Like That, SATC Killed Off Two Iconic Characters In The Chaotic As Hell First Ep

Noth explained that he doesn’t like to “see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty.”

He continued, adding: “I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

And here’s me, a die-hard Samantha stan, blindly holding out hope that Samantha may eventually cameo in an upcoming episode. Fingers and toes!