Put On A Weird Jacket & Fuck Me With A Strap On Because AJLT Has Been Confirmed For S3

When I woke up this morning I just had a feeling it was going to be a great day. It turns out my hunch was 100 per cent correct because the Sex And The City spin-off series, And Just Like That, has been confirmed for a third season! It may be 8am while I write this but I’ll be making Cosmopolitans in the office to celebrate. Who wants one?

The news comes a day before the And Just Like That Season Two finale drops tomorrow, on August 24.



And while it’s great to know that we can expect an And Just Like That Season Three from the wildly-critiqued yet beloved series, that’s about all the creators are willing to tell us because the press release has absolutely no other information about the season to come.



Intriguing, no?

Fans have been fanging for the Season Two finale ever since news broke that original Sex And The City cast member Kim Cattrall would be reprising her character Samantha Jones for just one cheeky scene.



Cattrall famously turned down the chance to be a regular in the reboot due to a long-running feud with her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. Honestly, I reckon the Samantha-shaped hole in the revival has not been filled even with the introduction of the fun new characters so like many Sex And The City fans, I was stoked she was coming back – even just for a second.



It turns out it took a lot to coax Cattrall to come back for just one scene, too. In fact, she had a whole HEAP of demands including having the original stylist, Patricia Field, come back to style her.



Now that is a true Samantha move if you ask me.



Personally, I’m fkn stoked that And Just Like That is back for another season. It just means I can spend more time with my pals, screaming every time Miranda puts on a strap-on.



