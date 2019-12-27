Season two of The Mandalorian has officially been confirmed by the show’s creator, Jon Favreau, who also says that the new season will be coming “fall 2020.”

This means that new episodes will be arriving between September and November next year, in the Australian spring, on Disney+. That’s a bit of a wait, but I’m sure it’ll be worth it.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Jon Favreau’s tweet was light on any other information, but it did include a photo showing a figurine of a Gamorrean, a green, pig-like humanoid from the outer rim planet of Gamorr.

Gamorreans served as palace guards for Jabba The Hutt in the early Star Wars films, although it is still unknown how they will figure into The Mandalorian.

Favreau had previously revealed that Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the show, will direct an episode of season two, and that shooting is underway.

The first season finale of The Mandalorian, directed by Taika Waititi, arrived this week – it was extremely well received by fans, and paved the way for a heck of a season two.

The show, which is set after the fall of the Empire, follows a bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) as he goes about his business in the outer reaches of the galaxy.