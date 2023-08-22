And Just Like That’s Costume Designers Have Explained Why John Corbett Wore *That* Fkn Jacket

Watching And Just Like That each week has become an occasion, nay, an event for me and my pals. And while I have quite a few criticisms of the series and the direction some of the characters have gone, ultimately it brings me a lot of joy. But there was one scene that had my friends and I literally screaming and jumping on the couch – the moment Aiden (John Corbett) appears wearing a very military-esque jacket.



With the Season Two finale being released this week, the costume designers behind the series, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, have commented on why they chose to put Aiden in this look that feels like it’s…uh… a step away from what we know of the beloved character.



The thing is, Aiden’s appearance in the series is enough to warrant a scream regardless. I was always an Aiden girl, and as someone who staunchly believes that he was too good for Carrie, the fact that he came back to her, again and again, is a doozy. Know your worth, king!



But my own beef aside, this scene – and this jacket – had people talking.

When asked what the inspiration behind the adventurous look was, costume designer Rodgers gave a pretty thorough explanation about why Corbett was put in the Belstaff Trailmaster jacket. And it turns out, Corbett himself was the driving force behind this particular styling choice.



“We had over 100 jackets in that room. One of us, or John Corbett, would eliminate a jacket due to the fabric, or if it didn’t fit him well, or it wasn’t season-appropriate,” she told Variety.



“There were a lot of requirements. John felt very strongly about the choice of the Belstaff. I think it was a leading man vibe. It’s a romantic jacket. The only problem with it, in my opinion, is that he was too buttoned up.



“But those are sometimes actor choices and you’re on the set, you’re not the fashion police. But in the end, the actor has to feel good.”



In another interview with GQ, Santiago and Rogers elaborated on Aiden’s look in the new series, and claimed that his styling was a deliberate choice to indicate that he’s not the super-relaxed, go-with-the-flow kinda guy we knew on Sex And The City. Now, he’s a divorced dad who has actually made bank – and his wardrobe reflects that.



“His Belfast jacket kind of became his jean jacket,” Santiago said.



“He’s done well in life, so he’s very comfortable,” added Rogers.



After doing a little bit of digging, it turns out that it’s not the first time Corbett has worn this particular jacket.



In 2016, he wore it to the premiere of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in New York. And judging by the photos below, the man is feeling himself.

(Image Source: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur)

(Image Source: Getty Images / Taylor Hill)

(Image Source: Getty Images /Michael Stewart)