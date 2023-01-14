And just like that… Aidan is fkn back girlies.

Yes, while it has been long confirmed that John Corbett would be reprising his role as Aidan for “quite a few episodes”, we still weren’t sure about whether that would be in a romantic capacity.

But now it has been confirmed via And Just Like That‘s Twitter account that Carrie and Aidan might finally get their happily ever after. In the newly released pic, the pair are seen HOLDING HANDS.

Carrie and Aidan shippers might need to take a minute to take this all in. It’s what they’ve been begging for since Carrie “bRoKe [his] hEaRt!”

I mean — I personally was a fan of Carrie and that young bisexual guy — but you can’t have it all can you?

In fact, some fans reckon Aidan is actually toxic. While, others believe that Aidan deserves better.

The perfect example of this is the comment section on the Every Outfit On SATC Instagram page. It’s a hotbed of emotions, which is probably the exact reaction show execs wanted to stir up by posting such a baity pic.

“The man, the legend – the eternal second choice,” one IG user wrote.

“No. Absolutely not. I would rather die,” another wrote.

“She doesn’t deserve Aidan,” one follower wrote.

Wait… rewind the tape… I hear you say. Since when is Aidan toxic???

Like many leading men of the 90s and 00s, they often didn’t respect women’s autonomy and instead projected their own ideas of what a woman should be onto their partners.

Prime examples include Ross from Friends, Ted from How I Met Your Mother and of course, Tom in (500) days of Summer.

Yes, Aidan is a nice guy. But he tried to change Carrie into being a non-smoker. He also seemed quite forceful with the marriage proposal, despite Carrie’s reluctance.

Just like women can’t mould men into their idea of perfection, men can’t do the same for women. You have to accept people on face value or move on.

the Every Outfit On Sex and the City Instagram page has absolutely bodied Aidan, a drama I did not realise I needed in 2018 pic.twitter.com/wBKJmOlpAF — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) October 19, 2018

But who knows? People change and maybe Big’s death has taught Carrie to live in the moment rather than worrying about what commitment means to her.

Maybe Aidan has also grown since then? He’s likely a divorced dad (unless he’s having an affair with Carrie) and probably had to grapple with his own problems over the years.

As long as this new/old And Just Like That romance takes airtime away from Che Diaz, I’m happy.