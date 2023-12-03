House Of The Dragon Season 2 Drops Its First Trailer & War Is Coming To Westeros

House of the Dragon fans have been left gooped and gagged after a teaser was dropped for its highly anticipated Season Two.

You better call and check up on your favourite fantasy-loving nerd (me hehe) in your life, because more juicy details from Game of Thrones‘ beloved spin-off series, House of The Dragon or HoTD for short, have been spilled.

Most recently, an action-packed teaser trailer was dropped by the HBO gods, giving us the first glimpse of the upcoming season.

Ugh, I’m just so fired up for what’s next, despite Season One was a bit ~how’s ya going~ with the lighting choices to the traumatising birthing scene in the series finale.

Here’s everything we know about HoTD Season Two.

Is there a trailer for House of The Dragon Season Two?

Heck yeah, there is!

It’s action on top of chaos, with dragons and MORE!!! This was literally me watching that trailer:

Who’s in the cast for House of The Dragon Season Two?

A shit ton of your faves (or characters you loathe) will be making a return for the award-winning series. Folks who’ll be back include Matt Smith who plays Daemon Targaryen and my husband, Olivia Cooke who plays Alicent Hightower and my wife, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaeys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

We’ve also got a bulk of new actors joining the dragon ride including Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Back in April, the Gossip Girl of Westeros AKA the HoTD social media team announced that Simon Russell Beale who was in The Outfit, Freddie Fox who was in White House Farm, Gayle Rankin who was previously on Glow and Abubakar Salim who starred in Jamestown would be joining the cast.

According to streaming service BINGE, HoTD should be dropping sometime in 2024.

In early November, HBOP Chief Casey Bloys reportedly announced that Season Two of HoTD would drop in “early summer” of 2024, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Obviously, with Hollywood running on American time, this could be somewhere in between June and August next year.

What is the plot?

The series is based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire and Blood and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, telling the story of House Targaryen.

The exact plot for season two is still under wraps, but showrunner Ryan Condal told The Hollywood Reporter that many new characters would be making an appearance.

“We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera,” he said in an interview in April.

“All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

It’s still a while off until the release of the new series, so until then it could be time for a rewatch of season one. House of the Dragon season one is available to watch on Binge.