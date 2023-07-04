A Deleted SATC Scene Has Been Revealed & I’m Thanking Every God That I Never Saw That Shit

We’ve been #blessed to be a part of Miranda Hobbes’ developmental journey over the last 25 years of Sex And The City. From fitting a strap-on, getting fingered in Carrie’s kitchen to having her bum-hole licked, we’ve truly seen it all — or so we thought.



On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cynthia Nixon revealed the one scene that was cut during the original Sex And The City‘s six seasons which ran from 1998 to 2004 and believe me, it’s nasty.



Now, cast your mind back to Season Three, to a little episode called ‘What Goes Around Comes Around’. Carrie has been robbed in the streets of New York and when she goes to file a report, Miranda and the NYPD detective hit it off. Naturally.



Got it? Remember the one? Where Miranda feels like she’s punching above her weight so she gets white-girl wasted?

So apparently there was a scene in that episode which we didn’t see and fuck me dead, I’m not mad about it.



“They didn’t cut the plot but they cut the sex scene — where she’s really, really drunk and vomits all over him,” Nixon revealed.



Heavens to Betsy. My throat is sensy and happens to gag at the most minor inconveniences so I’m happy I don’t have to see Miranda spit chunks every time I rewatch Sex And The City (which is a lot).

But perhaps more importantly, why did Nixon wish that wasn’t cut? Was it an Emmy award-winning performance?

I can’t not think of The Exorcist when thinking about spew on screen. I’m also inclined to make a “your mother sucks cocks in hell” joke in light of it but won’t because I consider Miranda to be a real person.



Maybe one day HBO will release the footage, because considering Miranda literally wears a strap-on in And Just Like That Season Two, it definitely seems like wherever the line is drawn is getting looser and looser. Except for the fact that Carrie can’t say vagina, of course.

Cohen and Nixon also discussed other elements of the show’s history to celebrate its 25th anniversary, such as her thoughts on the voxie-style interviews with New Yorkers in the early episodes (one solid reason I hate rewatching the show, as well as Carrie breaking the fourth wall early on).

Another fun fact? Nixon was able to keep a lot of the outfits Miranda wore over the years, which is nice.

Anyhoo, Sex And The City definitely had a lot of relatable moments throughout its OG six years but the question is, have you ever vomited in the bedroom? I’m sure we’ve all come close! Whether that’s grog-related or not, is up to you!

And Just Like That is now streaming on BINGE and Foxtel, with new eps dropping every Thursday. The entirety of Sex and the City is also now streaming.

Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer. You can follow her on Instagram or TikTok.