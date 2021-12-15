We’ve spent the last few years honing in on the Sex and the City feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, little did we know that And Just Like That would spawn a new one.

Someone claiming to be an extra on the revival series has reached out to international tea-spiller, Deuxmoi, with claims about a new barney that’s been going down on-set between two of the actresses.

“And just like that… there’s a feud?” the subject line reads.

“A friend who was an extra on And Just Like That told me that Cynthia Nixon and Nicole Ari Parker did not get along well during filming.”

To refresh your mem, Cynthia Nixon plays legal eagle Miranda Hobbes and Nicole Ari Parker plays her college professor who she’s had some awkward tension with.

It looks like life really does imitate art!

Wondering why that quote sounds familiar in this context?

Well, if you’ve been following along closely from home, you’ll know that this was the reason given as to why the And Just Like That writers explained Samantha’s absence has a result of having had a bust-up with Carrie, much like their IRL counterparts.

A sneaky source told DailyMail.com that “viewers will learn that Samantha and Carrie have fallen out over Carrie firing Samantha as her publicist and that they no longer talk. This effectively ends their personal relationship,” they said.

“You’ll see as the series progresses over the 10 episodes that Carrie misses her friend and wants to repair the relationship.

“In the words of Oscar Wilde, life imitates art.”

Kim Cattrall recently weighed in on the Sex and the City feud talk, albeit subtly, by liking a bunch of tweets about And Just Like That.

One of them read: “@KimCattrall I am such a fan. With the #SATC reboot happening, they keep bringing you up. I applaud you for making choices that are right for you. You are not required to do anything you don’t want to do or that won’t make you happy. Looking forward to you on #QAF happy holidays!”

Another other one is a tweet from publicist Emily Shapiro who wrote that she was “over” the news story about “Kim Cattrall not being in the SATC reboot.”

A third tweet that Cattrall liked read: “Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off.”