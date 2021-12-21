Sex and the City‘s former costume designer Patricia Field has opened up the floodgates and spilled some Tetleys 100-pack peppermint tea about the girls she used to work with, namely Cynthia Nixon, who she does not seem to like very much.

In case you didn’t know, Patricia Field is the icon behind all of the iconic glamour in Sex and the City, from the legendary tutu worn by Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) to the simple frocks and gowns that filled out each episode of the famous series.

Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That‘s fashion choices are steered by costume designer Molly Rogers, who is Field’s former assistant, because Field was too busy working on Emily in Paris at the time, creating even more memorable looks over there.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Field opened up about how painful it was working with Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and how her former assistant also apparently didn’t have the best time working with her on And Just Like That. She also blamed Rogers’ poor fashion choices on Cynthia. The woman is coming for blood.

“I like some of it, I don’t like all of it, but I know what Molly’s dealing with,” Field said in regards to the fashion of And Just Like That.

“I know those gals! Sarah Jessica [Parker] thinks she knows everything – and she does. Cynthia Nixon thinks she knows everything – and she doesn’t! Even today, when I speak with Molly, it’s about Cynthia. I say, ‘I remember what you are going through.'”

In a separate interview with Page Six, Field revealed that she’s still close with SJP and Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones), despite the two having some famous beef.

“I knew Sarah Jessica from before [the show] because we did this film down in Miami called Miami Rhapsody, and basically, that’s how I got the job on Sex and the City,” she said.

“They made a pilot, and nobody liked the clothes. And Sarah Jessica just grabbed me and said, ‘I want to introduce you to [SATC creator] Darren Star.'”

“She knew my vibe. She understood the tutu. She was great to work with because she loved fashion … [We were] two peas in a pod.”

Meanwhile, when it comes to Kim Cattrall:

“I would love to do a show with [Kim],” she said.

There you have it, folks. SATC’s former costume designer hates Miranda and loves Carrie and Samantha. Honestly, I feel that.